Want to dine like Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall? You don't necessarily need to have professional chefs and sparkling silverware to do so after they shared a delicious Cornish pasty recipe.

The royal couple revealed how to make the traditional comfort food as part of their "virtual taste tour around the UK," the official Clarence House Instagram page noted. In 2019, Camilla Parker-Bowles was pictured getting her hands messy during a visit to mark the 50th anniversary of Ginsters Bakery – and her crimping skills even earnt her praise from Michelin star chef, Chris Eden.

At the time, the Duchess revealed she lacked confidence in her cooking skills, saying: "I think this is going to be a wibbly-wobbly pasty. With a bit of practice I think I would get the hang of it." Thankfully, Camilla and Charles have shared Ginsters' incredible Cornish recipe, so we can practice too – and maybe even try to beat the royal's impressive 21 crimps!

"Last summer in Cornwall, Her Royal Highness learnt how to crimp the pastry edge on the famous Cornish pasty with a little help from the @ginstersofcornwall team. The family-run company has been baking pasties in Callington, using locally sourced ingredients, since 1969," the caption read. However, several royal fans were left confused over some crucial ingredients.

The Duchess of Cornwall showed off her crimping skills in 2019

"What is 'swede'? (I'm from across the pond!)" one baffled follower commented, while another asked: "Swede is an orange turnip?!" A third added: "Lol I'm American and I have ZERO clue where I would find half of these ingredients." Judging from the pictures, it's worth the research...

Ginster's Cornish Pasty recipe

INGREDIENTS:

For the pastry:

125g plain flour

55g Cornish butter, cubed

2-3 tbsp cold water

For the filling:

300g beef skirt, finely chopped

1 tbsp plain flour

160g onion, peeled, finely chopped

120g swede, peeled, finely chopped

450g Cornish potatoes, peeled, finely flaked

40g Cornish clotted cream

METHOD

For the pastry:

Put the flour and a pinch of salt in a large bowl and add the cubes of butter. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until you have a mixture that resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Do not overwork this stage or it will become greasy. Add enough of the cold water to bind the dough together. Roll the pastry into discs of about 5mm in thickness and rest the rounds in the fridge for an hour (or overnight).

Filling and assembling:

Put all the vegetables in a large bowl and tumble with flour. Season with salt and pepper. Place a mugful of this mix onto a rested pastry disc and top with skirt beef and a dollop of clotted cream. Fold the disc over to form a D-shape and crimp it by forming a rope effect around the filling. Place the pasty on a baking sheet, brush with egg wash, and slowly bake in a preheated oven at 180 C for 40 minutes to allow the meat to cook inside the pastry crust. Allow the pasty to rest before devouring!

