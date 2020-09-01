When she's not cooking a hearty family roast, the Duchess of Sussex is whipping up a healthy green juice. And although Meghan Markle has shared several glimpses inside her diet, especially before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, she does have some unusual eating habits you may not have heard of.

We've rounded up some of the most unexpected things the royal has said about her food choices…

Watermelon snacks

One of Meghan's go-to healthy snacks is watermelon, but instead of eating the fresh fruit as it comes, she sprinkles some spice on top. Speaking of her time on Suits, the former actress told Today in 2012, "On set and at home, I try to always have a container of watermelon sprinkled with cinnamon because it elevates the flavor just a notch, and makes it feel special."

If she's turning the unusual snack into a summery meal, Meghan will simply serve it "diced up with feta and mint and tossed with a little olive oil." Olive oil, watermelon and cinnamon sounds like an acquired taste!

Meghan sprinkles cinnamon on her watermelon

Creamy pasta sauce

Creamy pasta sauces don't have to be packed full of butter, just look to Meghan's veggie sauce for proof! The royal previously revealed she has found a very healthy way to make a "filthy, sexy" pasta dish – by slow-cooking courgette for four to five hours.

Back in 2018, she told Delish: "The sauce gets so creamy, you'd swear there's tons of butter and oil in it, but it's just zucchini, water and a little bouillon."

No takeaways

It's long been said that the Duchess' daily diet includes green juice, which she has previously revealed she uses as a substitute for coffee to boost her energy in the afternoon. However, it is also the only version of a takeaway she's eaten in years!

Meghan joked that her fast food order is green juice

Speaking of her fast food choices, she told The Chalkboard: "A green juice. That’s fast. And it’s food." She continued: "It’s been many moons since I went through a drive thru."

But just because she drinks it a lot, doesn't necessarily mean that Meghan loves the taste. "Green juice is a food-as-medicine philosophy for me,” she told Delish. We think we'd prefer some chips...

The perfect poutine hack

That's right, Meghan became a huge fan of poutine while filming Suits in Toronto! Unlike her usual healthy meals, the Canadian dish is made up of french fries and cheese curds topped with gravy.

But how do you perfect the dish? It's all in the sound, apparently. "It's got to squeak when you bite into it," Meghan said of the cheese curds. "Really. The cheese curds should make a squeaking noise when you bite into them or squeeze them. That's how you know you've got the right kind."

The Duchess enjoys boxed macaroni and cheese

Childhood favourites

Everyone loves food that makes them reminisce about their childhood, including the royal family. Some of Meghan's favourite foods include french fries, tator tots with ketchup and sriracha, and even boxed mac and cheese, according to Eye Swoon.

Speaking of macaroni cheese, she said: "I now buy the Annie’s organic one if I’m craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal. I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them." If it's good enough for a Duchess...

Healthy crisps

The royal may pass on her healthy food choices to her son Archie

When she's not snacking on apple slices with peanut butter or watermelon with cinnamon, Meghan also likes some crisps – but the healthy, homemade kind! The mum-of-one bakes kale chips finished off with "good olive oil and sprinkled with Maldon or himalayan pink sea salt." Although they only take 25 minutes in the oven, she did admit to Today the cooking process can be "a little time consuming, mostly from washing the kale and patting it dry."

Sounds like she has plenty of quick and healthy homemade snacks ready for baby Archie when he heads to school!

