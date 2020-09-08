Rochelle Humes reveals husband Marvin's very unusual food habit The This Morning star kept one ingredient off Marvin's food...

Rochelle Humes cooked a delicious homemade dinner for husband Marvin and their two daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina on Monday night – but Marvin made a very unusual request.

"Cottage pie incoming…," the This Morning star captioned a photo which showed her assembling the dish. Rochelle continued to walk fans through the process of layering the meat and vegetables at the bottom of the dish, before topping it with mashed potatoes and finishing it off with a sprinkling of cheese.

But there was one huge chunk that remained cheese-free for her husband! "No cheese for Marv," she wrote. Rochelle shared a photo of the finished result, with the cheese section going extra crispy in the oven. The mum-of-two served it with baked beans and a side of broccoli.

Although Rochelle often shares glimpses into her impressive homecooked meals – including her signature spaghetti bolognese recipe using cinnamon and Marvin's red wine – the couple also occasionally enjoy a romantic meal out. On their eighth wedding anniversary in July, Rochelle and Marvin left their daughters at home with Rochelle's mother Roz while they feasted on a very decadent dessert.

The TV star shared a peek into their date on Instagram with a photo of their plate covered with the words: "Happy Anniversary Mr & Mrs Humes." On the side, a selection of mini desserts could be seen, including chocolate puddings topped with whipped cream, fresh fruit and what appears to be lemon cheesecake. In the background, two champagne flutes could be seen resting in ice ready for Rochelle and Marvin to toast the occasion.

Although it wasn't revealed what the couple ate for their main course, we imagine cottage pie wasn't on the menu – at least not for Marvin who clearly has very specific requirements when it comes to the hearty dish!

