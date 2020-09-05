Rochelle Humes has shared a peek into what will be her son's bedroom.

The This Morning star is expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes in the coming weeks, and by the looks of it, the little lad is going to have an incredible bedroom!

Posting a video of herself and her mum sorting through baby clothes, Rochelle explained: "My mum's come over and we're just sorting out all the baby's stuff. We're in his little bedroom - I say bedroom - it's about to get decorated, so there's just bits and pieces going on everywhere."

The former Saturdays star revealed that her son's room has dark panelled wooden floors, crisp white walls and that there is also a cream seating area in his bedroom.

We can't wait to see what the space looks like once it's been decorated!

Rochelle posted a clip filmed inside her son's future bedroom

It's been an emotional week for Rochelle, whose daughter Alaia started a brand new school following the easing of lockdown.

Taking to social media, the former singer uploaded a photo of herself in tears alongside a video of her youngest daughter Valentina dancing.

Rochelle was emotional after her daughter's first day at school

The mother-of-two explained: "A lot of change for us at the minute as a family - new house, new area but, the most change for my Alaia starting a brand new school after lockdown.

"I'm so proud of how brave she is and so ready for a new adventure, so odd for me not being able to go in and make sure she’s okay but I guess that’s the new 'normal' for you. I held it together and as soon as the door shut I lost it."

Sweetly, Rochelle's followers were quick to reassure her, with one writing: "Aww beautiful, you are such a good mother. A good role model. Xxx."

Another remarked: "I promise you, you are not alone. I was the same when I dropped my son to school yesterday (went into Y1) and my daughter who started secondary school. I was in tears when I said goodbye to both of them and it's okay to feel that way, they are our babies and you just want to make sure they are going to be okay x."

