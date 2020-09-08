Amanda Holden's luxurious picnic in the park will leave you speechless The BGT judge had a huge selection of foods to choose from

Amanda Holden wasted no time soaking up the warm weather on Tuesday afternoon after finishing her Heart Radio show. With temperatures set to drop as autumn approaches, the Britain's Got Talent judge enjoyed what's left of the summer by heading to the park for the dreamiest picnic.

"So today we've organised a socially distanced picnic," Amanda said on her Instagram Stories as she showed off a whopping five wicker hampers filled with foods from Pique. She continued in the video: "We've paid for it, but I just thought it would be lovely to big them up."

Amanda appeared to be sitting on a red and white checked blanket with lush greenery in the background. She gave fans a peek at the delicious foods on offer, which were part of the company's Pique-Nique box, starting at £70 for two. Want to know what's on the menu?

Chorizo, apricot and thyme sausage rolls, soft-yolk black pepper and mustard scotch eggs, roast corn fed chicken with romesco sauce and rocket, and Heirloom tomato and shallot salad with buffalo mozzarella appear to be the main dishes. Meanwhile, a stone baked baguette, crudités, hummus and several other dips were also provided.

Not forgetting dessert, Amanda could finish off her feast with double chocolate brownies and strawberries. Jealous, us? Not at all!

The 49-year-old was likely enjoying a relaxing afternoon after her busy work schedule recently – which even resulted in her heading to bed on Sunday night with her makeup on! She admitted on Monday: "#morning @thisisheart #breakfast… I'm tagging in my entire glam team as last night we finished filming so late I just went to bed with it all still on! My pillow was literally orange this morning."

It's thought that Amanda was filming the BGT final on Sunday evening, and no doubt wore another show-stopping look for the episode. Clearly her lazy picnic in the park is well-deserved!

