Amanda Holden delights fans with hilarious cooking video featuring her two daughters The BGT star filmed the clip in her own kitchen

Amanda Holden delighted her fans on Friday evening as she shared a hilarious video of herself cooking dinner for her two daughters, Lexi and Holly.

The mother-of-two began the clip by explaining to her 1.5 million plus followers what she would be doing. "So, this month I am not in the M&S kitchen as you can see. I'm actually in my own kitchen, which I've tidied up especially for the occasion.

"And I also have a different food panel. Hopefully I'll be able to get my grunty teenager down from her bedroom, that's Lexi, and my other girl off her scooter from the garden and test some of the food." The Britain's Got Talent judge then hilariously revealed that she had prepared herself a delicious glass of gin, because she likes to "cook and drink".

"Gin is my absolute favourite drink, it gets me through everything," she told her followers, before hilariously adding that she drinks it during "bath time, story time, breakfast, lunch time, tea time, reading time, opening the fridge time, cooking time, put my shoes on time..."

Fans were quick to praise her comedy skills: "Hilarious, you were brilliant," said one. Another one remarked: "Awww… this was amazing. Loved every bit of it. Cute and super funny at the same time."

Amanda got a helping hand from her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

A third wrote: "Gorgeous as always, beautiful and a delight to see and funny and amusing as always."

In the video, the Heart FM presenter looked gorgeous with her hair loose and a colourful Tabitha Webb jumper that was a favourite amongst her fans, who inundated her with messages telling her how lovely it was and where they could find it.

Sadly for fans, however, the Farrah cashmere knit is no longer available to buy.