Happy birthday to Lisa Faulkner and Amanda Holden! The stars celebrated their special days together on Wednesday with celebrity friends Angela Griffin and Sarah Parish. Some of you might remember the TV series Cutting It from 2002, in which these four actresses starred together – it's so great to see they've all stayed such close pals! The foursome got together to raise a glass to Lisa and Amanda at London's trendy Chiltern Firehouse restaurant, with Lisa posting a snap of her delicious-looking birthday cake on her Instagram Stories. "Love my birthday cake @maryspartycakes," wrote Lisa beside the photo of the lime-green iced cake.

WATCH: See past royal wedding cakes above

We have to say, the cake looks absolutely scrummy and we'd be super pleased if this were our birthday bake. Mary's Party Cakes is based in London's Muswell Hill and the cook shared a photo of the cake on her own Instagram page, captioning it: "Dark Chocolate. White Chocolate. Cardamom."

MORE: The Queen's favourite chocolates revealed – and they're perfect for Valentine's Day!

Lisa shared a second snap of a plate with two slices of cake on it; the other slice was a cream sponge complete with a pink macaroon on top. We presume this was Amanda's birthday cake – nothing like two cakes for lunch!

Angela Griffin posted a picture of the ladies lunching on her social media, writing: "Happy Birthday to my excellent excellent Aquarian friends!!! @lisafaulknercooks and @noholdenback An excellent lunch at an excellent restaurant. I had an excellent time. More please."

MORE: Stacey Solomon's fans are going crazy over her rotating spice rack – and it's from Lakeland

Lisa was also treated to a night out with her family for her birthday. The actress told fans: "So my daddy took my sis and me to the opera last night. We saw La Boheme at the @royaloperahouse I have only been to the opera once before about 20 years ago. I loved last night. The sets the music the performances were all incredible. We had dinner in the restaurant and felt thoroughly spoiled."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.