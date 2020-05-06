Amanda Holden shared a photo of the gorgeous baked goods her nine-year-old daughter made on Wednesday – and we're experiencing some serious envy. The Britain's Got Talent judge shared the picture on Instagram, and it showed her youngest child, Hollie, smiling with delight as she held out a plate of cupcakes. Each one was decorated with a generous amount of icing, covered in sprinkles, and had an artfully arranged rainbow made out of Skittles on the top. Delicious!

WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls and struts in rainbow mini dress

The star captioned the sweet snap: "My little ray of sunshine made rainbows #HRH #stayhome #overtherainbow." Amanda's followers were thrilled to see little Hollie looking so happy, with Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson commenting: "Wow she’s so beautiful," and another fan adding: "Omg she is so a mini you [heart eyes emoji]."

Others were equally captivated by the cupcakes, with one writing: "That looks so good!!!! I want some," and another asking: "Did mum help lick the bowl? They look wonderful. They won’t last long I’m sure," to which Amanda hilariously replied: "Yes. Chris just pointed out it was in my hair!"

Hollie looked proud of the rainbow cupcakes she baked

The 49-year-old and her husband, record producer Chris Hughes share two children: Hollie and older daughter Alexa (Lexi for short), who is 14 years old. Not only were Hollie's cupcakes a sweet treat, but they also had a hidden meaning. Amanda, who is also a talented singer, released a cover of Somewhere Over the Rainbow this week in honour of NHS staff who are risking their lives to work during the coronavirus outbreak, with money from the sale of the single going to NHS charities.

The music video features people from all over the UK paying tribute to NHS staff, and even includes a special appearance by Colonel Tom Moore, whose fundraising efforts have raised over £32 million for NHS charities.

