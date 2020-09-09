Sophie Hamilton
Chef Tom Kerridge has shared his recipe for a fully-loaded America-style sandwich and it sounds delicious! Make it at home for lunch – it's so easy
TV chef Tom Kerridge is known for his mouth-watering recipes and now he's shared a delicious sandwich recipe with HELLO!.
The famous cook has been super busy during lockdown planning his Pub in the Park's Drive-in Garden Parties, which are on at Knebworth and Tunbridge Wells throughout September.
Tom's sandwich recipe is no ordinary sandwich … it's a fully-loaded American style sarnie – just the thing to fill our tummies during a tough day working from home. Try making it yourself...
Toasted Pastrami on Sourdough Toast
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS
- 2 packets of sliced best quality pastrami (100g each packet)
- 100g sauerkraut
- 4 tbsp mustard
- 4 thick slices sourdough
- 2 gherkins, sliced
- 4 slices of Gruyere cheese
- 2 tbsp crispy onions
- 2 tbsp melted beef dripping
Tom Kerridge's American-style sandwich
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
First of all, melt the beef fat and then brush the sourdough all over on both sides (with a pastry brush).
Step 2
Then lay the beef fat brushed bread onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and spread the mustard over the faces of the bread.
Step 3
Next lay on a generous amount of pastrami and Swiss cheese, then divide the sauerkraut over the top of the cheese.
Step 4
Finally lay on the sliced gherkin and crispy onions.
Step 5
Pop on the lid of the sandwich and then lay a second sheet of parchment on top.
Step 6
Then place a second tray or a heavy pan on top and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 170 C. This will allow the cheese to melt and the bread to be crispy.
Step 7
Once baked remove from the oven and place onto a chopping board. Cut the sandwich in half and serve straight away.
For more information on Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park drive-in Garden Party please visit: driveingardenparty.com