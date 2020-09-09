Tom Kerridge's American-style sandwich recipe is a quick and easy lunch The chef shared his tasty lunch recipe with HELLO!

TV chef Tom Kerridge is known for his mouth-watering recipes and now he's shared a delicious sandwich recipe with HELLO!.

The famous cook has been super busy during lockdown planning his Pub in the Park's Drive-in Garden Parties, which are on at Knebworth and Tunbridge Wells throughout September.

Tom's sandwich recipe is no ordinary sandwich … it's a fully-loaded American style sarnie – just the thing to fill our tummies during a tough day working from home. Try making it yourself...

READ: The Queen eats her burgers in a rather unusual way – and it's quite posh

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amazing celebrity cakes

Toasted Pastrami on Sourdough Toast

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

2 packets of sliced best quality pastrami (100g each packet)

100g sauerkraut

4 tbsp mustard

4 thick slices sourdough

2 gherkins, sliced

4 slices of Gruyere cheese

2 tbsp crispy onions

2 tbsp melted beef dripping

Tom Kerridge's American-style sandwich

MORE: 10 cool lunch boxes for adults going back to work: from stylish M&S storage boxes to reusable lunch bags

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

First of all, melt the beef fat and then brush the sourdough all over on both sides (with a pastry brush).

Step 2

Then lay the beef fat brushed bread onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and spread the mustard over the faces of the bread.

Step 3

Next lay on a generous amount of pastrami and Swiss cheese, then divide the sauerkraut over the top of the cheese.

Step 4

Finally lay on the sliced gherkin and crispy onions.

Step 5

Pop on the lid of the sandwich and then lay a second sheet of parchment on top.

Step 6

Then place a second tray or a heavy pan on top and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 170 C. This will allow the cheese to melt and the bread to be crispy.

Step 7

Once baked remove from the oven and place onto a chopping board. Cut the sandwich in half and serve straight away.

MORE: Meghan Markle's favourite tea revealed and where to buy it

For more information on Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park drive-in Garden Party please visit: driveingardenparty.com