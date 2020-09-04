We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex would often share some of her go-to recipes on her former lifestyle blog The Tig before she married Prince Harry, but her favourite tea has been revealed in royal biography Finding Freedom and it's very apt.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry visit a farming family in Dubbo, Australia

The book notes that Meghan's personal favourite brand of tea is Fortnum & Mason's "Royal Blend," which she even took along on her and Harry's royal tour of Australia in 2018. While trying to get over jet lag, the Duchess stayed up to bake banana bread with chocolate chips and ginger, and brought it along with a box of her favourite Fortnum & Mason's tea to visit a farming family in Dubbo.

Finding Freedom's authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that Meghan said upon arrival: "'My mum always taught me if you go to someone's house you always bring something.'"

Royal Blend Tea, 250g loose leaf caddy, £12.95, Fortnum & Mason

According to Fortnum & Mason, Royal Blend was first made for King Edward in 1902 and it "has been popular ever since for its smooth, honey-like flavour."

The British brand currently holds royal warrants from the Queen and the Prince of Wales. The monarch even visited its Piccadilly store in March 2012 with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, to open the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon.

Meghan took banana bread and tea to a farming family in Dubbo, Australia

The Duchess of Sussex is also said to enjoy herbal infusions and in a piece for the September issue of British Vogue, Meghan revealed how she and Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful bonded over a steaming cup of mint tea. When she was pregnant with baby Archie, the Duchess also opted for mint tea instead of coffee, during a visit to Birkenhead in January 2019.

Some of Harry and Meghan's favourite spots in London were also revealed in the royal biography, including the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill, the Sands End gastropub in Fulham and Soho House's Dean Street townhouse, where they met on their first date.

