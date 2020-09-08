10 cool lunch boxes for adults going back to work: from stylish M&S storage boxes to reusable lunch bags

Are you preparing for a return to the office? Many of us are, and as well as sorting out our workwear and the new list of safety essentials and face masks we'll need, we’ll need to think about what we’re going to do for lunch. Gone are the days of whipping up a quick something at home in the moment, now the best option for most will be to prepare a packed lunch to eat at your desk.

If you’re in the packed lunch gang, you'll want to make sure you have a lunch box that’s up to the job. We've gathered together the best ones that are not just practical, but stylish too – no reason why you can’t tick all the boxes, right? Whether you're after a bento box style, a space-saving lunch box or something that'll keep your food hot or cold all day long we've got you covered, just keep scrolling...

Best bento-style: Lékué LunchBox to go

Best stainless steel: Black + Blum reusable stainless-steel lunch box

Best space saver: Joseph Joseph GoEat space-saving lunch box

Best lunch pot: Mepal lunchpot ellipse

Best quirky: Alessi Food à Porter lunch box

Best budget: Winmax lunch cooler bag

Best breakfast jar: Kilner breakfast jar with spoon

Best for keeping food hot/cold: S'Well Teakwood Eats food bowl

Best for salads: Joe Wicks' salad container

Best bento box style

Capacity: 1l (500ml per recipient)

Size: 19 x 10 x 11cm

The lovely minimalist design of this one is sure to get some admiring looks in the office. It’s 100% airtight with a built-in valve so no messy spills and safe to use in the microwave. Comes in teal, coral pink or mint green and for an extra £3 you can customise it with your name.

LunchBox to go, £24.90, Lékué

Best stainless steel

Capacity: 600ml

Size: 6.5 x 15 x 20cm

No chance of yukky orange stains on this one. Black and Blum’ sleek lunchtime offering is made of durable stainless steel and is oven and freezer safe and well as being leak-proof thanks to the silicone valve. The silicone band holds a handy stainless steel fork in place and there's a slider to separate food. This one is on the smaller side for those thinking about portion control or wanting a handbag-ready compact design

Black + Blum reusable stainless-steel lunch box, £32, Selfridges

Best space saver

Capacity: 1200ml (top compartment 500ml, base compartment 700ml)

Size: 6 x 19 x 13.5cm

Homeware expert Joseph Joseph’s cleverly designed space-saving lunchbox includes three different compartments to store the different elements of your lunch. Once you’re done eating, pack away the top compartment into the base and lock together and slip the compact package into your handbag. Neat!

Joseph Joseph GoEat space-saving lunch box, £14.99, Amazon

Best lunch pot

Capacity: 700ml

Size: 10.7 x 10.7 x 15.1cm

If you’re more a soup or curry or stew kinda person then you need yourself a lunch pot. Mepal’s is easy to clean, is dishwasher safe and the main compartment can be heated up in the microwave. It opens with a twist and has a smaller compartment to store food such as croutons separate – you could even fill the main compartment with yoghurt and the top with mulesi for a delicious and healthy breakfast option.

Mepal lunchpot ellipse, £15.99, Amazon

Best quirky

Capacity: 1.25l

Size: 19.5 x 10 x 19cm

I guess you could call this cute little number a "lunch clutch"? It’s made from thermoplastic resin and is fairly roomy with three compartments that are fastened with its wide handles. Two with an airtight lid and a third central compartment.

Alessi Food à Porter lunch box, £45, John Lewis

Best budget

Capacity: 6l

Size: 24 x 15.5 x 18cm

If you’re not looking for anything super fancy to transport your lunch to the office, this spacious insulated cooler bag does the job perfectly and is available in a number of pretty prints.

Winmax lunch cooler bag, £9.99, Amazon

Best breakfast jar

Size: 20 x 11 x 14cm

If you're getting to work early, this is a must to kick start your day. Marks and Spencer's pretty Kilner breakfast jar has a clip-on spoon, so it's perfect for eating on the go. Matching jars are also available in a range of different sizes too for all your food storage needs.

Kilner breakfast jar with spoon, £9.99, Marks & Spencer

Best for keeping food hot/cold

Capacity: 620 ml

Size: 12.2 x 12.2. 11.1cm

Not only will this vacuum-insulated bowl keep your food hot for seven hours (or cold for 11) it looks absolutely gorgeous!

S’Well Teakwood eats, £24.99, S'Well

Best for salads

Capacity: 950ml

Size: 16 x 16 x 10.2cm

If you’re taking a salad to work you don't need anything high tech, you just need to make sure you keep your dressing separate until you eat to avoid soggy salad situations. The nation’s favourite PE teacher Joe Wicks has you covered with this budget option.

Joe Wicks salad lunch box, £5.49, Amazon

