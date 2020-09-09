Nichola Murphy
Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell celebrated boyfriend Joe Sugg's 29th birthday with an incredible gold chocolate cake.
Over the past few years, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have shown off several mind-blowing birthday cakes – and this year is no different.
READ: Strictly's Dianne Buswell celebrates Joe Sugg's 29th birthday in sweetest way
Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne took to Instagram to reveal Joe marked his 29th birthday with a towering gold creation. It was topped with dark chocolate frosting that held together piles of chocolates, including white and milk Kinder Bueno and hungry Hippos.
WATCH: 12 incredible celebrity birthday cakes that look too good to eat
"Thank you @flavourtownbakery for making this incredible cake for Joseph," Dianne wrote. Although Joe did not cut into the cake to reveal the flavour inside, the London-based bakery described it as a "fully loaded Bueno cake" so we imagine something very rich. If it's half as decadent inside as it is on the outside then Joe is one lucky birthday boy!
SEE: Inside Dianne Buswell’s camera roll: exclusive photos with boyfriend Joe Sugg
The cake followed a day full of celebrations for Joe, which included a sweet tribute from his partner. Dianne shared a rather intimate throwback photo of the lovebirds during a romantic spa trip. "Happy birthday Joseph," she wrote in the caption alongside a heart-shaped emoji.
Joe Sugg's gold birthday cake was topped with lots of chocolate
"I have said it a million times before and I will say it a million more you are the kindest, funniest, extremely talented, most thoughtful genuine human I have ever come across." She added: "I feel lucky that our paths crossed and started a new road together, have the best day celebrating another year of brilliance [love you]."
Flavourtown Bakery was also responsible for creating Dianne's latest cake when she celebrated her 31st birthday in May. Joe shared a video of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on her cake, which was covered predominantly with pink icing and a layer of dark blue in the middle. Spotted with colourful shapes and topped with swirls of buttercream and sprinkles, it appears to be a cool retro design.
Considering Joe suffered a painful culinary accident on the Great British Bake Off and Dianne has revealed her hilarious baking disasters in the past, we're not surprised they regularly leave the show-stopping cakes to the professionals!
RELATED: The Queen's chocolate cupcake recipe by the Royal Pastry Chefs