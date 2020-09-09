Over the past few years, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have shown off several mind-blowing birthday cakes – and this year is no different.

READ: Strictly's Dianne Buswell celebrates Joe Sugg's 29th birthday in sweetest way

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne took to Instagram to reveal Joe marked his 29th birthday with a towering gold creation. It was topped with dark chocolate frosting that held together piles of chocolates, including white and milk Kinder Bueno and hungry Hippos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 incredible celebrity birthday cakes that look too good to eat

"Thank you @flavourtownbakery for making this incredible cake for Joseph," Dianne wrote. Although Joe did not cut into the cake to reveal the flavour inside, the London-based bakery described it as a "fully loaded Bueno cake" so we imagine something very rich. If it's half as decadent inside as it is on the outside then Joe is one lucky birthday boy!

SEE: Inside Dianne Buswell’s camera roll: exclusive photos with boyfriend Joe Sugg

The cake followed a day full of celebrations for Joe, which included a sweet tribute from his partner. Dianne shared a rather intimate throwback photo of the lovebirds during a romantic spa trip. "Happy birthday Joseph," she wrote in the caption alongside a heart-shaped emoji.

Joe Sugg's gold birthday cake was topped with lots of chocolate

"I have said it a million times before and I will say it a million more you are the kindest, funniest, extremely talented, most thoughtful genuine human I have ever come across." She added: "I feel lucky that our paths crossed and started a new road together, have the best day celebrating another year of brilliance [love you]."

Flavourtown Bakery was also responsible for creating Dianne's latest cake when she celebrated her 31st birthday in May. Joe shared a video of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on her cake, which was covered predominantly with pink icing and a layer of dark blue in the middle. Spotted with colourful shapes and topped with swirls of buttercream and sprinkles, it appears to be a cool retro design.

Considering Joe suffered a painful culinary accident on the Great British Bake Off and Dianne has revealed her hilarious baking disasters in the past, we're not surprised they regularly leave the show-stopping cakes to the professionals!

RELATED: The Queen's chocolate cupcake recipe by the Royal Pastry Chefs