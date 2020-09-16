Jamie Oliver's cake for son Buddy's 10th birthday has to be seen to be believed Looks too good to eat!

Jamie Oliver has given fans a look at the incredible feast he and his family devoured in honour of his eldest son Buddy's tenth birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the celebrity chef shared a series of pictures showing their impressive platter of sushi as well as the rugby ball-shaped birthday cake.

"Yummy," the 45-year-old star wrote alongside one of the images. "Buddy's delish birthday treat, a sushi party. Pretty great work @sticksnsushi."

Buddy will have no doubt marked his special day with his four siblings - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and four-year-old River – at their countryside home in Essex.

Earlier on in the day, Jamie posted two photos of the birthday boy wearing his homemade paper crown [a birthday tradition in the Oliver household], while his wife Jools uploaded a series of never-before-seen throwback pictures from their son's childhood.

Buddy Oliver with his rugby-inspired birthday cake

Sharing his pride, Jamie gushed: "Happy 10th birthday my dear Buddy Oliver!! What a legend you are!! Such a kind sweet boy and so much fun to be around I love you so much what a proper dude you are... have a great day boy x x x x x x dad." Buddy's mum added: "Buds now you are 10, happy birthday you wonderful little being we all adore you so so much xxx."

The celebration comes shortly after Jamie and Jools were forced to celebrate their three eldest children's birthdays during lockdown as well as their 20th wedding anniversary.

The family enjoyed this incredible sushi platter

Out of all their children, it seems Buddy is showing an interest in his dad's profession, learning those key culinary skills at an early age. In a previous interview with HELLO!, the doting dad-of-five opened up about his boy's love of cooking. "He feels that cooking starts with potions," he joked.

"The potions that he makes ends up with a massive cauldron in the garden with mud and all kinds of horrible stuff mixed with stuff that I don't want to talk about." Jamie continued: "He goes off and steals some of my most expensive ingredients and he's just glugging it all in."

