Simon Rimmer shares recipe for Blueberry and Cottage Cheese Pancakes The chef is supporting Stand Up To Cancer this October

We're big fans of brunching here at HELLO! and the lovely Simon Rimmer from Channel 4's Sunday Brunch has shared a new recipe for us to try: Blueberry and Cottage Cheese Pancakes.

The celebrity chef is supporting October's Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser, which asks people to cook for their household, with the ‘bill’ being donated to the charity's life-saving research.

Simon said: "I remember vividly the moment that I was told my dad had cancer. I was only nine years old and it hit me like a ton of bricks. He’s the strongest man I know and thankfully he’s still here with us today. Stand Up To Cancer is such an important cause, funding research to help people just like my lovely dad."

Simon co-hosts Sunday Brunch with Tim Lovejoy

"So I’m thrilled that Sunday Brunch is teaming up with Stand Up To Cancer this year. We’re asking everyone to hold their own special brunch with their household or bubble - the more the merrier if they’re dialling in over video! I’ll definitely be Facetiming my good old dad over a cuppa.

"It couldn't be easier to sign up and download the fundraising pack from the Stand Up To Cancer website, which is full of brunch recipe ideas. I’ve suggested a brunch classic: blueberry pancakes. I look forward to seeing all of your amazing foodie pictures and hearing all about your donations on the show – enjoy!"

Simon Rimmer’s Blueberry and Cottage Cheese Pancake recipe

Serves 4, Cooking time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

200g self-raising flour

50g caster sugar

1tsp bicarb 1 egg

50g melted butter

250ml milk

125g cottage cheese

225g blueberries

Zest of 1 lemon

15g unsalted butter

Serve with a poached egg

Simon Rimmer's pancake brunch

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Mix the flour, bicarb and sugar together in a bowl.

Step 2

In a separate bowl combine the egg, butter, milk, lemon and cheese, then add this to the flour mix.

Step 3

Stir in the blueberries.

Step 4

Lightly oil a frying pan and preheat over a medium heat. Spoon a small ladleful of the pancake batter into the pan and cook for one minute on each side, until golden.

Step 5

Meanwhile, poach an egg per person in boiling water for 3-4 minutes.

Step 6

Serve two pancakes per person, topped with one poached egg and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Get involved and host a Sunday Brunch fundraiser with your household for Stand Up To Cancer to help raise cash and bring the UK together to accelerate life-saving research. Sign up and download a fundraising pack at su2c.org.uk/brunch