12 best coffee advent calendars for the caffeine lover in your life

Rise and grind! So many of us can't imagine getting our days started without a hot cup of brew, which is why coffee advent calendars – whether containing Nespresso machine capsules or whole bean, ground, instant or pour-over coffee – are one of the most popular ways to celebrate the countdown to Christmas each year.

I buy advent calendars for my family every year, and coffee advents have always been a huge hit, especially with my husband.

Unlike other types of advent calendars, where each daily treat might be hit and miss, a coffee lover will truly appreciate (and drink) every single day's surprise. It's basically a coffee tasting menu with a special perk for each day in the run up to Christmas.

The best coffee advent calendars for 2023 - how we chose



There are so many techniques and tools to make the perfect coffee, from drip coffee to French press and espresso machines so the only thing missing is discovering which coffee beans and blends are your favourites. And that's where coffee advent calendars come in.

Coffee advent calendars are the perfect way to try out a variety of coffee types, making them a great gift for yourself, friends, family or co-workers during the festive season.

The hard part for me was choosing which coffee advent calendars to include in this Christmas 2023 edit, so here's what I took into consideration:

Personal experience : Coffee advents are on my yearly shopping list and there are certain brands that I love, including Nespresso, that I know are worth the money.

HELLO! readers' past favourites : Now that I'm on my fourth Christmas season as an expert shopper for HELLO! I know what our readers love - and what they don't. If a coffee advent calendar has proven to be one that our readers have loved in the past, I took that into consideration for a placement in the new 2023 list.

Price : While we all love to splurge during advent calendar season, I know that some budgets are a bit more modest than others, so I've tried to include coffee advent calendars for various price points.

Coffee type : Everyone has a different way they love their coffee, so I made sure to include a variety of coffee types, from artisanal to flavoured instant, whole bean to capsule.

Trusted brands: I took into consideration the brands and retailers, leaning toward the most trusted, from Selfridges and Harrods to Nespresso.

Shop the best coffee advent calendars of 2023