12 best coffee advent calendars for the caffeine lover in your life

Rise and grind! So many of us can't imagine getting our days started without a hot cup of brew, which is why coffee advent calendars – whether containing Nespresso machine capsules or whole bean, ground, instant or pour-over coffee – are one of the most popular ways to celebrate the countdown to Christmas each year.
I buy advent calendars for my family every year, and coffee advents have always been a huge hit, especially with my husband.
Unlike other types of advent calendars, where each daily treat might be hit and miss, a coffee lover will truly appreciate (and drink) every single day's surprise. It's basically a coffee tasting menu with a special perk for each day in the run up to Christmas.
The best coffee advent calendars for 2023 - how we chose
There are so many techniques and tools to make the perfect coffee, from drip coffee to French press and espresso machines so the only thing missing is discovering which coffee beans and blends are your favourites. And that's where coffee advent calendars come in.
Coffee advent calendars are the perfect way to try out a variety of coffee types, making them a great gift for yourself, friends, family or co-workers during the festive season.
The hard part for me was choosing which coffee advent calendars to include in this Christmas 2023 edit, so here's what I took into consideration:
- Verified reviews: While I haven't been able to test each advent calendar personally (unfortunately!), I've combed through hundreds of reviews to find out what shoppers love about each calendar, and what they don't.
- Personal experience: Coffee advents are on my yearly shopping list and there are certain brands that I love, including Nespresso, that I know are worth the money.
- HELLO! readers' past favourites: Now that I'm on my fourth Christmas season as an expert shopper for HELLO! I know what our readers love - and what they don't. If a coffee advent calendar has proven to be one that our readers have loved in the past, I took that into consideration for a placement in the new 2023 list.
- Price: While we all love to splurge during advent calendar season, I know that some budgets are a bit more modest than others, so I've tried to include coffee advent calendars for various price points.
- Coffee type: Everyone has a different way they love their coffee, so I made sure to include a variety of coffee types, from artisanal to flavoured instant, whole bean to capsule.
- Trusted brands: I took into consideration the brands and retailers, leaning toward the most trusted, from Selfridges and Harrods to Nespresso.
Shop the best coffee advent calendars of 2023
2023 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Ground coffee or whole bean
- # of coffee gifts: 24 sachets of freshly-roasted coffee
- Price: From £32
This Etsy bestseller contains 24 sachets of freshly-roasted coffee - choose between ground coffee or whole bean - from 17 different origins around the world. Each day reveals a new sachet containing enough coffee for a 295ml/10oz cup of brew.
Nespresso x Fusalp Advent Calendar - Original
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Nepresso original capsules
- # of coffee gifts: 24 capsules
- Price: £35
It's the most anticipated coffee advent calendar of the season! The annual Nespresso calendar is always gorgeous and for 2023 it's a collab with French luxury outerwear brand Fusalp, bringing you all the cosy magic of the Alps.
The Original Nespresso coffee advent calendar features 24 capsules - like Paris Espresso, Master Origins Colombia and Seasonal Delight Spices - plus a special gift.
Nespresso x Fusalp Advent Calendar - Vertuo
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Nepresso Vertuo capsules
- # of coffee gifts: 24 capsules
- Price: £39
This Nespresso advent calendar features 24 Vertuo capsules including Frosted Caramel Nut, Sweet Vanilla, Bianco Doppio, and Double Espresso Chiaro, along with a limited-edition gift.
Pact Coffee Advent Calendar - Ground Coffee
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Ground coffee
- # of coffee gifts: 25 single-serving sachets
- Price: £29.95 pre-order, £34.95 after
Pact Coffee is serving up a coffee advent calendar with 25 of the world’s finest coffees for 2023, including four rare limited editions and seven Christmas exclusives.
This advent calendar, with pre-ground coffee that is designed for most brewing methods, always sells out - so order soon!
Pre-ordered advent calendars are set to ship on 25 October.
Selfridges Selection 12 Days of Coffee Advent Calendar
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Ground coffee
- # of coffee gifts: 12 single-serving pouches
- Price: £29.99
Selfridges' coffee advent calendar is one we always look forward to. The 2023 coffee advent calendar is designed to help you start your day with the flavours of Christmas with 12 pouches of fragrant ground coffee. There are flavours from marzipan to orange and even waffles! Delicious.
Harrods 'The Coffee Lover' Advent Calendar
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Capsules
- # of coffee gifts: 24 capsules
- Price: £25
Compatible with Creatista, Essenza, Inissia, U, Pixi, Citiz and Maestria Nespresso models and all Dualit models
Here are six different blends of Arabica coffee with seasonal tasting notes like cinnamon, roasted chestnuts and caramel, all in a 24-day coffee capsule advent calendar.
'Friends' Nespresso-compatible coffee advent calendar
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Nespresso-compatible capsules
- # of coffee gifts: 24 capsules
- Price: £19.99
Fans of Friends (yes, us included!) love this Nespresso-compatible capsule coffee advent calendar inspired by the classic hit TV comedy. Brew it up and serve in a Central Perk mug to feel like you're about to meet up with Ross, Rachel and the gang.
Coffee Lover Pour-Over Advent Calendar
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Pour-over
- # of coffee gifts: 25 single-serving pouches
- Price: From £42
The Brew Company's coffee advent calendar is a top rated winner! The pourover countdown contains 25 Organic & Gourmet Ground Coffees from around the world. You just open a bag and pour hot water in for a no-fuss brew.
Beanies Flavoured Instant Coffee Advent Calendar
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Instant
- # of coffee gifts: 44 flavoured sachets (2 per day) and two jars of instant flavoured coffee
- Price: From £24.99
Instant coffee for a quick morning start: 24 windows that hide two Mystery Jars (flavours will vary) and 2 Beanies stick sachets per day.
Coffee Friend Coffee Bean advent calendar
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Coffee beans
- # of coffee gifts: 24 packets to brew 2 cups each
- Price: £69.99
Inside this festive box for 2023 are 24 packets of gourmet single-origin coffee beans from around the world. Each packet contains 24g of freshly roasted coffee beans, enough for two cups.
C&T Coffee Advent Calendar
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Organic and fair-trade ground coffee
- # of coffee gifts: 24 sachets plus a surprise
- Price: £43.90
A December Christmas countdown with 24 special ground coffee specialties from all over the world.
Grind Coffee Advent Calendar 2023
At a glance
- Type of coffee: Capsules
- # of coffee gifts: 26 pods
- Price: £28
Grind has launched it's first-ever coffee advent calendar featuring 26 pods including the brand's new, exclusive Christmas blend. We especially love this coffee advent calendar because it's sustainable - the pods are all compostable - and it's pink!