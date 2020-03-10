Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer was forced to apologise after serving vegan comedian Jon Richardson a meal containing ghee during the weekend's show. The 8 out of 10 Cats star and his wife Lucy Beaumont appeared on the daytime show to promote their new sitcom, where they tried chef Asma Khan's Massor dahl, which contained prawns and ghee, a form of clarified butter.

However, presenter Simon offered Jon a small portion without the seafood, forgetting about the other ingredient. "The dhal is vegan, Jon. Obviously the prawns aren't," he told the comedian. However, after the break, Simon issued a formal apology to Jon live on-air. "Earlier on in the previous cooking item, I may have informed guests that the dhal was in fact vegan," he told the audience. "It was, of course, ghee used in the recipe, which isn't vegan." The host added: "I allowed Jon Richardson, who is indeed a vegan, to eat some of it. On behalf of myself and the Sunday Brunch team, I would like to sincerely apologise and hope I haven't offended you and spoiled your life."

Taking the blunder in his stride, Jon happily accepted the apology and teased: "When I'm sick during my interview, you can take responsibility for that. But it was delicious - and it could be vegan." Making light of the situation, Jon's wife Lucy joked that he "ate a halloumi burger" last week. Simon's co-host Tim Lovejoy added: "I think you're alright, I don't think you've been cancelled," to which, Simon quipped: "Thank you social media for reminding me."

