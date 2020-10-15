Nigella Lawson's quick and easy mash alternative has fans obsessed Who's trying the celebrity chef's 'mock mash'?

Nigella Lawson stunned her Instagram fans on Thursday after she shared an incredible alternative to mashed potato – and it's so quick to make!

Mash is one of those classic comfort foods loved by the nation, especially as we head into the cooler months. So if you're after an easy substitute that doesn't require the long cooking process of peeling and boiling potatoes, then you'll want to take a look at Nigella's latest recipe.

Sharing a photo of what appears to be a cheesy, creamy bowl of mash, the celebrity chef wrote: "#RecipeOfTheDay is Mock Mash.

"I call it that as it’s a near-instant substitute when you feel like the comfort of mash, but lack the energy to make it. It’s like cheesy buttery polenta, only made with semolina, which may sound offputting, but it is divine!"

The 60-year-old TV star was quick to reassure those that were not convinced by the idea of eating a dish predominantly made out of semolina.

"I know this sounds spooky - to those of us reared on semolina pudding at school, even those among us who have affection for the memory - but this is more wonderful than you could imagine," she wrote on her website.

"It's as fast as it is easy to whip up, so I wouldn't prepare it in advance," Nigella continued. Considering it takes just over five minutes to make, there's no need to!

Fans were quick to notice one particular ingredient – the yellow tin of butter from Burro Soresina. "That butter is just the most delicious thing," one commented, while another remarked: "The tin of butter is my new heart’s desire."

Nigella's mash substitute uses semolina as the main ingredient

A third delighted fan noted how convenient the recipe was for time-poor people, adding: "Perfect after a hectic day. Your recipes are appropriate for every occasion."

Other ingredients include full-fat milk, freshly grated nutmeg, semolina, grated parmesan, and salt and pepper to taste.

It may sound like a controversial dish, but we have a feeling it will be a winner with her followers – we're certainly very intrigued!

