Nigella Lawson's fans are going wild for this Christmas cake tin

Nigella Lawson has just unveiled an unbelievably cute Christmas cake tin that has sent her Instagram fans into a frenzy – and we can see why.

Christmas is the time of year to show off your baking skills with a show-stopping dessert, but it's not always easy to nail the presentation. If you're anything like us, then it often tastes better than it looks!

But the Cook, Eat, Repeat star inadvertently wowed fans over the weekend after she shared her vanilla cake recipe, which was served in a Christmas tree-shaped Bundt pan. How cute!

"#RecipeOfTheDay is my Spruced-Up Vanilla Cake, a cherished part of my Christmas celebrations!" Nigella captioned the photo, which looked like a snow-topped forest plucked straight from a postcard.

Thanks to Nigella's fans, who were all enquiring about the cake tin, we've tracked down a similar version for £47 from Amazon.

"I need to know where I can buy this cake tin please," one commented, while another wrote: "This cake is why I became obsessed with Nordic Ware tins." A third added: "I think it’s about time I bite the bullet and order the tin! Only been eyeing it up about 10 years."

Nigella, 60, said on her website: "The cake does look incredibly complicated and seasonally impressive as it comes to the table, but that is all down to the shape of the tin. It’s an expense to get a tin that can’t be used all year round, but it really is a beautifully Christmassy creation, and a doddle to make."

Nordic Ware forest Bundt tin, £47, Amazon

The celebrity chef also recommended tweaking the recipe to incorporate more festive flavours. She suggested replacing half of the vanilla with ground cinnamon, ginger and ground cloves.

Once cooked, simply dust with icing sugar for the snowy effect – talk about low-maintenance presentation! The cake can be served plain, toasted, and even with rhubarb and strawberry compote.

No need to convince us, we were sold when we first set eyes on the tasty cake!

