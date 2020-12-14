Nigella Lawson's 'best ever' mac 'n' cheese recipe features a surprising twist The Cook, Eat, Repeat star is the queen of hidden veg

Nigella Lawson consistently impresses us with her indulgent comfort food recipes. So it's no surprise the Cook, Eat, Repeat star's mac 'n' cheese recipe is the ultimate winter staple – featuring a healthy sweet potato twist.

The TV chef shared her recipe over the weekend, bolding revealing it is "the best macaroni cheese I’ve ever eaten". Her fans agreed, praising her for using hidden veg in the family-favourite dish.

Nigella's healthy dish features 500g of sweet potato, giving the dish an orange colour and a rich, nutty flavour – but you'd never know it was packed full of vegetables.

Nigella Lawson's sweet potato mac 'n' cheese is a favourite with young kids

Linking to the recipe on her website, Nigella explained: "I do rather love the way these little macaroni cheeses… look like they’ve been made with artificially coloured, cheap squeezy cheese or out of a box, when in fact their exotic glow comes courtesy of the earthy goodness of a sweet potato."

Her fans were quick to react, with some revealing they had been sceptical before trying it. "This is a new favourite... wasn't sure before I made it, but it is delicious", one said.

Several others revealed it was a firm family favourite because of the hidden veg, making it perfect for fussy-eater children.

One mum said, "Use this for hidden veg for my daughter, little white lie has never hurt them, she loves it", while another enthused, "BEST Mac and Cheese, my little boys favourite dinner!"

We're drooling! This isn't Nigella's only surprising pasta dish – her most famous being her marmite spaghetti.

Earlier this year, the star wrote: "So many of you know and love this already, and the rest of you are probably horrified by it: #RecipeOfTheDay is Spaghetti with Marmite. (Australians may obviously use vegemite.) And Italians, don’t shout at me: this comes via the great Anna del Conte!"

Unsurprisingly, there was a strong reaction from Nigella's followers – both for and against the recipe.

One marmite fan wrote: "I LOVE this. Love, love, love Marmite," and another said, "This recipe changed my life. I've never tasted anything so fabulous! Also a great hangover cure!"

