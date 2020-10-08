Nigella Lawson's hack for using up stale bread is such a winner The celebrity cook shared a handy cooking tip on Instagram

Nigella Lawson just shared a brilliant tip for using up bread that's gone stale – and it's perfect for creating future dishes.

The celebrity cook took to her Instagram page to post a recipe for Spaghetti with Lemon and Garlic Breadcrumbs, which sounds like one of those ultra-simple meals that are packed with flavour.

In her bio link, Nigella told fans how she uses up old bread. "The thing to do is make breadcrumbs with stale bread whenever it's to hand," she says. "Stash the breadcrumbs in airtight bags in the deep freeze and use whenever needed, without thawing first."

This such a great idea. Unless you're off to feed the ducks, stale bread often ends up in the bin, which is such a waste.

The glamorous cook explains that she blitzes the bread in the food processor to make the breadcrumbs, rather than gating them the 'old-school' way – because let's face it, who's got time for that?

Nigella's pasta recipe looks totally delish too, with the spaghetti tossed in a mix of garlic breadcrumbs, chilli flakes, parsley and lemon all in some of the starchy sauce. You can see the full recipe here.

The mum-of-two's followers were equally enthusiastic about the recipe, with one telling the star: "Did this for tea, it was sooo good and easy." Another wrote: "Love this dish. I must say that it also works well with GF (gluten free) spaghetti. So flavoursome."

One fan had her own cooking tip, revealing: "I make this type of dish often but I add in leeks and pine nuts and creme fraiche."

So, who's blitzing up breadcrumbs this weekend?

