Everyone loves a good bowl of cheesy pasta, don't they? Well, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis certainly do.

Back in February 2019, Duchess Kate visited the Lavender Primary School in London and spoke about her children's most-loved meals.

Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust revealed: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

What kind children! Hands up who's getting their children to make some delicious cheesy pasta too.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveals what royal couple eat at home

Duchess Kate loves to cook with her children George, Charlotte and Louis

READ: The Queen's former royal chef's latest dessert recipe may be the easiest yet

Here's a recipe for Macaroni Cheese the Cambridge kids are bound to love…

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for Macaroni Cheese recipe

Serves 4

300g macaroni

30g flour

30g low-fat margarine (or butter)

600ml Alpro sweetened soya milk (or cow's milk)

150g cheddar cheese

30g parmesan

70g broccoli florets

70g cauliflower florets

40g wholemeal breadcrumbs

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

A simple yet delicious pasta dish for the whole family

MORE: Royal children and their favourite foods! You'll never guess what they eat…

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for Macaroni Cheese recipe

Step 1

Preheat oven to 160ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4 heat.

Step 2

In a medium saucepan, melt the margarine, remove from the heat and stir in the flour. Return to the heat and gradually add the soya milk until it is all incorporated.

Step 3

Grate the cheddar cheese and add to the sauce. Heat until the cheese has melted and the sauce has a nice thick smooth consistency. Season to taste.

Step 4

Meanwhile, in a large pan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni according to the instructions (usually 10-12mins). When the macaroni is cooked, stir in the sauce along with the cauliflower and broccoli florets. Add mixture to a medium-sized baking dish.

Step 5

Mix the breadcrumbs with the grated Parmesan and the cayenne pepper and sprinkle on top of the dish. Cook for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown on top.