Looking for a comforting dessert that isn't crumble or pie? The Queen's former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed a delicious blueberry creation loved by the royals and claims: "It's a super easy dish to make."

As he walked fans through a cooking tutorial for the simple dessert, Darren explained it is a twist on the classic jam roly poly – a dish he previously told People magazine was one of Prince William and Prince Harry's favourite desserts growing up.

"You don't get much more quintessentially British comfort food than that. Each time, I'd send up six pieces, and each of them would go," said Darren, who cooked for the Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In his latest YouTube video, the chef explained: "Isle of Wight pudding dates back to the era of Queen Victoria, and the original recipe was currents and raisins laid on top of shortcrust pastry and then drizzled with golden syrup. In the updated recipe, we use blueberries, honey and cream." Tempted? We certainly are!

Darren McGrady described the Isle of Wight pudding as similar to a jam roly-poly

After making the shortcrust pastry (which is flavoured with almond extract), chilling it in the fridge for an hour and rolling it into a rectangle, he then drizzled lots of honey on top before topping it with handfuls of blueberries – explaining that the order of assembly helped the berries stick to the pastry.

The rolled-up sweet treat was cooked in the oven for 30 minutes until the blueberry juices started to run. Next, Darren poured over the cream and sprinkled lavender sugar on top before putting back in the oven for a further five minutes.

The chef cooked for royals including the Queen, Princess Diana and Prince Harry

"The juices from the berries have combined with the cream to create this incredible fruity toffee sauce," he said, cutting it into slices and serving a piece on a plate with whipped cream and fresh blueberries. Delicious!

In the caption, Darren told his followers: "Check out this delicious dish that I prepared for the Royal Family on the Royal Yacht Britannia for Cowes Week Regatta," an eight-day event that takes place each August.

What you'll need:

