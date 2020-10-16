Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveals what royal couple eat at home in rare interview Edoardo has a wine collection and vegetable garden

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has given a rare interview to the Financial Times, revealing some fascinating details about his personal food tastes. The property developer told the publication of his favourite foods, drinks and restaurants and the royal has extremely good taste.

Edoardo said: "In my fridge you’ll always find a bottle of tequila [Casamigos Reposado] and smoked salmon. Why the tequila? Well, that’s obvious, but I always have salmon from Secret Smokehouse because it’s easy when you’ve been working all day and you just want to grab something healthy."

The Casamigos tequila brand was founded by actor George Clooney and Rande Gerber, the husband of Cindy Crawford, and Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank is the European Brand Manager for the spirit.

In the article, the royal reveals he has 'a love affair with wine' and he trades and collects it. Edoardo says he mainly collects Bordeaux wines but is more of a Burgundy drinker.

It seems the businessman is quite the foodie, explaining that his favourite room in his house is the kitchen and that he's "fallen in love with cooking again". He reveals that he and Beatrice have a small vegetable garden and cook according to the seasons.

Edorado also shares details of his favourite restaurants – one of which is the Ristorante Da Adolfo at Laurito Beach on Italy's Amalfi Coast and raves about their mussel soup. The royal is a fan of London's River Café, where chef Jamie Oliver made his name and he likes to stop by Café de Flore in Paris for coffee.

It all sounds wonderful and glamorous and we'd rather like to live the life of Eduardo for a week please.