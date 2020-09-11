Lorraine Kelly enjoys special day date with daughter Rosie

In her exclusive HELLO! column, Lorraine Kelly talks about the importance of treating yourself in these difficult times, and she's been doing exactly that with a relaxing facial and a special afternoon tea with her daughter Rosie. Read her column below...

In these strange times, I think it's really important to make sure you treat yourself now and again. Whether it's buying a bunch of sunflowers, having a relaxing bath surrounded by scented candles or curling up with a good novel, it's vital to keep our spirits up.

With that in mind, I booked myself in for an Elemis facial for the first time in two years. It was the most relaxing hour I've had since the start of this pandemic.

They've developed a "hands off" facial that's completely safe and you still have the wonderful cleansing, hydrating and rejuvenating experience and come out feeling like a new woman. I'm determined to go more often and not leave it another two years or the therapist will need to use a heavy duty sand blaster on my face.

This week, I was also incredibly lucky to be invited for afternoon tea at the Tiffany Blue Box Cafe in Harrods. It was a total delight. A gorgeous, safe setting, with sumptuous sandwiches and cakes. You can even have a glass of bubbly if you have something extra special to celebrate.

For an hour or two, we all forgot about the troubles of the world and I felt as though I was in a very elegant movie.

Lorraine enjoyed afternoon tea at the Tiffany Blue Box Cafe in Harrods

It's important to try and grab these moments of joy to stop us feeling overwhelmed by current events. I think we are all weary of the restrictions and we need to have things to look forward to.

You don't need to spend a fortune, I went to the pet shop and bought my wee dog Angus a new squeaky toy which we played with for ages. It was great fun.

A "pick me up" can be something as simple as a video call with a good friend, cooking a special meal or having five minutes to yourself with a cup of tea and a biscuit reading your copy of HELLO! So don't feel guilty about giving yourself a bit of a boost.

