Tess Daly pulled out all the stops on Saturday to make sure her daughter Amber had a birthday to remember. The Strictly Come Dancing host and her husband Vernon Kay didn't let lockdown stop them from celebrating their daughter's special day, but they still promised to throw her a "proper" party once social distancing rules are relaxed. Sharing snaps of the preparations on Instagram, Tess and Vernon opted for a pink-themed party for the 11-year-old – and some delicious-looking cupcakes!

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay threw Amber a pink-themed birthday party

The TV presenter and her husband made an elaborate balloon display, blowing up pink, white and gold ones to make their own balloon arch. There were also plenty of presents expertly wrapped waiting for Amber to open. The couple also made a scrumptious spread, with marshmallows and sweets lining pretty bowls on the table. The doting parents made sure to offset the sugary treats with some healthy snacks of carrot sticks and celery – perhaps those were just for the grown-ups.

Tess Daly made some delicious-looking cupcakes

But it was Tess's impressive efforts in the kitchen that really stood out, with her opting to make cupcakes instead of just one cake for Amber and the family to feast on. Proudly showing off the results of her baking session, Tess made cakes with purple, pink and white frosting, decorated with colourful sprinkles and jelly sweets. But she wasn't done there, she also baked some more decadent-looking options, this time choosing chocolate sponge with melted white chocolate and icing sugar dusted over the top – yum!

Tess Daly made a second batch of decadent-looking cupcakes

Sharing her love for her daughter, Tess wrote on Instagram: "BIRTHDAY celebrations at ours today. We’ve blown up the balloons (well, I say 'we' thanks @vernonkay) Made the cakes and happily the sun is well and truly OUT. HAPPY 11th BIRTHDAY to you our darling Amber. Here’s to a proper party with all your lovely friends after lockdown but for now it’s just us & we couldn’t love you more xxxxx"

