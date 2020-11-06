Nigella Lawson's genius breakfast hack revealed - quick, easy and very nutritious! Just the meal to boost brainpower when WFH

If you're looking for a protein-packed healthy breakfast idea, then say a big thank you to Nigella Lawson, who just provided us with some brilliant meal inspiration.

The celebrity cook shared a delicious-sounding recipe with her Instagram followers using leftovers, would you believe. Her clever breakfast has all those key ingredients for a nutritious start to the day – and we're definitely trying this one ourselves.

"Real feast of a breakfast today (well, I have been up since 5am!)," posted Nigella. Ouch, that's an early start!

"Leftover lentils cooked with red peppers reheated with some spinach thrown into the pan and topped with a poached egg and my fermented hot sauce (recipe for which - ie the sauce, as there is no recipe for the lentils - is in #cookeatrepeat)."

This is such a great idea – using last night's leftover lentils with some iron-rich spinach and a brekkie egg on top. We'd never have thought of eating lentils for breakfast, to be honest, but the dish sounds delicious.

Her many social media followers were in agreement, with one telling the star: "Looks like a fab breakfast!" while another wrote: "Yummy! Lentils for breakfast is my kinda breakie."

There were more compliments for Nigella, with another fan saying: "This looks amazing! Leftovers always make the perfect meal." One added: "So nutritious, delicious and beautifully plated in glorious colour."

There was also a lot of chat about the star's very stylish kitchen worktop which is a stunning grey hue with metallic spots dotted on it.

One follower said: "Looks stunning, as well as filling. I’m curious about your countertop, though; is it metal? What is it studded with? The fan was lucky enough to get a reply from Nigella herself, who revealed: "It’s punctured zinc."

Cue the new kitchen trend…