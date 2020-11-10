Nigella Lawson's new show Cook, Eat, Repeat has come to save lockdown 2.0. The chef's brand new series debuted on BBC2 last night to rave reviews from fans – but there was one dish everyone was talking about.

The TV star unveiled one of her most unconventional recipes to date, revealing she uses banana peel for "texture" in her flavoursome banana skin and cauliflower curry.

In the spirit of not wasting food, Nigella advised viewers to chop up discarded banana skins and add them to a simmering turmeric and cinnamon curry sauce, giving the dish depth of flavour and texture.

Nigella Lawson surprised Cook, Eat, Repeat viewers with her unusual banana recipe

Cook, Eat, Repeat viewers were baffled by what they had just seen, taking to Twitter in their droves to comment on the surprising recipe, with many expressing concern as they had thought banana skins were poisonous.

One fan asked, "So banana skins aren’t poisonous to eat? #nigella", while another commented, "Hi Nigella loved the new show… although I thought banana skins were poisonous".

Not being able to eat banana skins is a myth; they are edible (as long as washed to remove all trace of pesticides) and packed with B6 and B12, as well as magnesium and potassium.

Banana skins are packed with vitamins, magnesium and potassium

Most viewers admitted they were sceptical, but many more vowed to try the unusual concoction. "Still trying to get my head around the banana skin addition but will give it a go!", one fan tweeted. Another wrote: "Loved your new programme, fascinated by the banana skins".

While promoting the new show, Nigella explained the thinking behind using banana peel in her cooking. She said: "I can't bear throwing anything away. And when I found out that you could eat banana skins, I couldn't get in the kitchen fast enough. It's a revelation.

"And for those who feel hesitant about the idea, I assure you that you would never guess my banana skin curry had banana skins in it. You wouldn't even think bananas.

Nigella explained she hates wasting food

"I love that this is a dish made with something that would normally go in the bin, although that wouldn't be enough to justify its presence in the programme. It's there because it is just a glorious thing to eat."

The chef took to Twitter on Monday night to suggest an alternative for nervous chefs. She wrote: "If trying the banana skin and cauliflower curry is one step too far for you, you can of course use the base for any vegetables - or, indeed, meat or seafood!"

We'll be adding bananas to our shopping list this week…

