Nigella Lawson has just answered our Halloween prayers after sharing the most decadent chocolate cake recipe!

READ: Nigella Lawson makes surprising confession about career

"It’s Hallowe’en on Saturday, and while there can be no trick or treating, there is #RecipeOfTheDay: Devil’s Food Cake!" she wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of a rich chocolatey delight.

On her website, the celebrity chef explained that the frosting of her Devil's Food Cake – named because of its rich taste and dark appearance – is "softer, stickier than you may be used to."

Reassuring fans to trust the cooking process, Nigella explained: "The mixture will seem very runny for ages once the chocolate has melted and you will think you have a liquid gleaming glaze."

MORE: Nigella Lawson shares genius hacks for baking the perfect chocolate cake

She continued that after an hour, "it will be perfect and spreadable. It never quite dries to the touch, but this is, in part, what makes the cake so darkly luscious."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals' favourite snacks may surprise you

We're not surprised, then, that the decadent recipe was so popular in her household that it was gone overnight.

"When I made it one Friday, I expected my children...to find it too dark, too rich, not sweet enough: you get the gist. Instead, I came down on Saturday morning to find nothing but an empty, chocolate-smeared cake stand and a trail of crumbs," Nigella joked.

Nigella revealed her kids love her Devil's Food Cake

And Cosima and Bruno are not the only ones who love the cake! Fans were also delighted with the dreamy dessert, with one commenting: "Make this all the time saw you do it years ago on TV, the BEST chocolate cake ever."

A second added: "That ganache looks perfect", and a third wrote: "Love this cake! And every time it turns out looking like I got it from a cake shop! Also, devilishly tasty!"

Since trick or treating is unlikely to go ahead this year following the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigella's recipe sounds like the perfect way to get your chocolate fix for Halloween. We know what we're whipping up this weekend...

RELATED: Nigella Lawson's incredible home kitchen revealed