If you weren't already in a cooking mood during the second coronavirus lockdown, you will be once you feast your eyes on Jamie Oliver's latest dinner recipe.

The celebrity chef shared a photo of a classic winter-warmer: toad in the hole – with a delicious Christmas twist!

"Toad in the hole, yes we all love it. But have you ever had a toad in the hole with pigs in blankets?!? Yes really!! It's a winner with my lot! Great for using up your Sunday lunch leftovers too, recipe link in my bio x," Jamie captioned the snap. It's never too early for pigs in blankets, right?

The simple recipe includes instructions on how to make the Yorkshire pudding and pigs in blankets, while everything else is completely customisable depending on what leftovers you have.

Jamie's dish includes roast potatoes, stuffing and Brussels sprouts for the main dish, as well as turkey meat and cranberry sauce which he added to his 'dirty gravy'. He served it with extra cranberry sauce and fresh slaw. We're getting hungry at the thought of it!

Speaking of his toad in the hole recipe, the dad-of-five added: "What’s not to love about this bad boy – all the best bits of the Christmas Day meal, wrapped up in crispy fluffy Yorkshire pudding like an extra present! You can pretty much use whatever leftovers you have in this epic creation – enjoy."

You don't need to tell us twice! Clearly delighted with the mouth-watering dish, Jamie's followers took to the comments section to tag their friends and family. "Why have we never thought of this before!" one wrote, and another added: "We are going to make this for our American Thanksgiving."

This comes just days after he wowed fans with his tasty cheese toastie hack. The TV star revealed how he makes the British lunch staple – by adding extra cheese on the outside of the actual sandwich.

First, Jamie butters both sides of the bread slices, adds grated cheese, presses the slices and cheese together and cooks in the frying pan.

Next comes the crazy bit. He takes the toastie out of the pan and throws in some grated cheese on its own; the toastie then sits upon this lovely cheese bed. Jamie says the result is a 'doily-like crust' on the toastie.

