Jamie Oliver shares three-ingredient gnocchi recipe – and fans react

As the cooler winter weather approaches, Jamie Oliver has begun to share some delicious recipes for warming comfort food – including his easy, three-ingredient gnocchi.

The celebrity chef posted a photo of the tasty homemade dish on Instagram, served with a rich tomato sauce and grated parmesan.

Jamie wrote in the caption: "Homemade gnocchi. Quick to cook and total comfort food. In Rome, Nonna Teresa introduced me to this method, which doesn’t use eggs. Recipe link in bio. Give it a go and let me know what you think x."

On his website, he explained why only some recipes use eggs: "For restaurant service, when the gnocchi mix is made in advance, eggs are useful, but cooked this fresh you don’t need them."

His ingredients include floury potatoes, such as Maris Piper or King Edward, Tipo 00 flour and nutmeg.

Fans were quick to comment on Jamie's post, with his eggless recipe causing quite a stir. Several agreed they weren't necessary, with one writing: "Gnocchi comes from the North of Italy and you NEVER put eggs in it!!!!" while another remarked: "I’ve never used eggs in gnocchi and it is fluffy and wonderful."

Others, meanwhile, still include it in their dish. "I made 2 kilos of gnocchi on the weekend, and I used eggs," a third commented, and a fourth added: "I just made this. Mine came out very soft and tasted more like mashed potatoes rather than gnocchi pasta."

In his step-by-step instructions, the 45-year-old shared a clever tip he picked up from Nonna Teresa when cooking the gnocchi. Jamie wrote: "Nonna Teresa cooked her gnocchi 2 portions at a time, as it’s so quick, and it also means they’re less likely to break up."

Jamie and his wife Jools both have impressive cooking skills!

Jamie is not the only one who whips up tasty food for the family – his wife Jools recently unveiled the incredible lunchbox she had put together for their son River.

Next to a photo of the impressive meal, which included pastries, carrots blueberries and homemade courgette wheels, Jools wrote: "Feel like I have been making kiddie's lunch boxes forever! Made these awesome courgette pink wheels for River's lunch. Rebecca @whatmummymakes your book is so fab, so many lovely ideas."

