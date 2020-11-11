Jamie Oliver wows fans with exciting news The famous dad took to Instagram

Jamie Oliver's face is up in lights!

The father-of-five took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that his new book, Jamie's 7 Ways, is currently being advertised in New York's Time Square, which is an incredible achievement.

"So cool to see #Jamies7Ways all lit up in Times Square!! 🇺🇸 @goodmorningamerica @flatiron_books," the doting dad wrote alongside the photo.

It wasn't long before famous faces and fans alike rushed to the comment section to share their excitement.

How's that for a milestone?

"Brilliant, I can see it from my rickshaw!" The One Show's Matt Baker hilariously wrote.

"Go on Jamie," added Joe Wicks.

Of course, the famous chef's fans were also over the moon.

"Wonderful," penned one.

"Absolutely incredible," gushed another.

Jamie shared news of his new book over summer

Jamie's cookbook hit shelves in August, and has so far received rave reviews.

7 Ways is the third book in Jamie's trilogy, following 5 Ingredients and Veg.

Speaking over summer about his exciting release, Jamie explained: "7 WAYS is all about celebrating the ingredients we know, love and buy all the time in new and exciting ways!

"There’s 18 hero ingredients with seven beautiful recipes for each one and I’m just really proud of it I think it’s really useful for right now tray bakes one-pan wonders, pastas, roasts, salads you name it. Welcome to 7 Ways!"

He continued: "This is the sister. 7 Ways is really important to you guys. It started with hard, boring data on what you guys spend and buy most weeks when you go shopping."

Of course, Jamie has plenty of other books under his belt, not to mention numerous TV shows!

