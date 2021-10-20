When to book a Christmas supermarket delivery slot: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda & more Ease the stress of Christmas food shopping with our handy guide

British shoppers are being encouraged to "be prepared" for food and drink shortages this Christmas, with the potential rise of COVID-19 over the winter posing a threat to supermarket staff and delivery drivers.

Though we would never encourage panic buying, many of us may opt to do our Christmas food shopping online this year in a bid to get ahead of the manic food shop over the festive period - and more importantly, being prepared means more time enjoying your favourite festive foods.

The major British supermarkets all have different dates and information regarding their festive delivery services, so it can be tricky working out which store is the best option for you.

We've compiled a helpful guide to all the top supermarkets this Christmas: see when to order your food and how their systems work below…

Tesco

Like many supermarket chains, Christmas Delivery slots have not yet opened for Tesco yet. Keep up to date with the latest news on their website.

Tesco’s Delivery Saver scheme can book their slots from 6am on 16 November, while slots for non-Delivery Saver customers will be available from 6am on 23 November.

It costs £6.99 a month to become a Delivery Saver, and gives customers free delivery on groceries (with a minimum spend) and priority access to prime time slots.

Alternatively, you can book a click-and-collect slot, but these are only available up to three weeks in advance.

Sainsbury's

Like many supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Christmas delivery slots haven't yet opened for booking, and the supermarket hasn’t yet announced when they’ll be released.

Shoppers can get priority booking over the festive season with Sainsbury’s Delivery Pass, with prices starting at £10 for three months.

Sainsbury's has told shoppers to get all Christmas food orders in by midnight, 16 December to guarantee delivery.

The chain has expanded their contactless Click & Collect service to over 300 locations and recommend this service if you find their Christmas delivery slots are booked up.

Asda

Morrisons

Christmas food orders for delivery have not yet been announced on Morrisons' website.

Delivery Pass holders can book 2 deliveries between 20 and 24 December.

Ocado

Unfortunately, Ocado's Christmas delivery slots have now sold out.

If more become available, the Ocado's website releases them in early December, but they state they can’t guarantee this. If they do become available, the Christmas slot booking button will reappear.

Some of Ocado's Christmas products are only available for delivery during Christmas week (20–24 December). The website states that customers will only see them as 'in stock' if you’re adding to, or editing a Christmas order, or adding to a non-Christmas order in late November/early December.

Smart Pass holders had priority access to Christmas slots and Ocado informed these customers about this in October.

Aldi

Though Aldi doesn't offer a grocery delivery service, the supermarket is now selling much of its Christmas food - and offers a Click + Collect service for online shoppers.

Its Christmas hampers are available to pre-order now for delivery before Christmas. For in-store shopping, Aldi’s Christmas calendar shows when items are due to be available in shops.

While many festive favourites like Christmas chocolate and mince pies are already in store, Christmas turkeys won't be on the shelves until 19 December.

M&S

Marks and Spencer have announced that shoppers can choose a collection date and time to suit them, pick their festive must-haves and only pay a £40 deposit to book for an in-store collection between 22 and 24 December.

For added convenience, shoppers can now amend their order, collection store and time slot online.

Christmas Food to Order collection is available from the majority of their UK stores and is free of charge. Home delivery is not available.

Waitrose

Waitrose Christmas food delivery slots have already opened, with more dates set to be released soon for Waitrose Entertaining.

Alternatively, shoppers can collect in-store with no minimum spend, or get free delivery when they spend £40 or more online.

Waitrose also offers a convenient Christmas Food Made to Order service.

Festive food favourites can either be ordered as a standalone order or as part of a grocery order with everyday items, although Waitrose recommend keeping them separate if possible as delivery or collection times vary for Food Made to Order products depending on the time they need to prepare them.

Iceland

Iceland customers can already book their Christmas delivery slot.

Deliveries can be ordered for dates up to and including 24 December. But be warned, its delivery slots are only open six days in advance of the delivery date.

The supermarket has confirmed there are still slots available from 17 December until 20 December.