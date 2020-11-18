How to make easy pasta at home (without a machine!) Spaetzle contains just eggs, flour and water

The banana bread and sourdough hype is over! Lockdown 2.0 is all about homemade pasta. HELLO! reached out to The Avenue Cookery School for some inspiration and they certainly didn't disappoint, sharing a simple and delicious recipe everyone can try at home.

The London based culinary school revealed: "Since we're back in lockdown, we know you'll be rushing back into your kitchens, raring to learn how to make some delicious new dishes. Now, we know not everyone has a pasta machine lying around at home, so we thought we would bring spätzle to your attention.

"Spätzle is a delicious Hungarian pasta, quick and easy to make and is a delicious alternative to conventional pasta. Grab your ingredients and a colander and get cooking!"

Spätzle(serves 2-3)

INGREDIENTS

200g flour

2 Clarence Court Eggs

120ml water

METHOD

Step 1

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. (Don’t over mix, as it will over work the gluten and make your spätzle chewy).

Step 2

Fill a pan with water, add salt and bring to the boil.

Step 3

Pour your spätzle mix through a colander straight into the boiling water.

Step 4

Wait for your spätzle to float to the top of the pan and then drain and serve with your favourite sauce!

Watch The Avenue Cookery School chef Rich's video tutorial

About The Avenue Cookery school

A family-run cookery school based in Wandsworth, south west London, The Avenue Cookery School offers over 85+ fun-filled, delicious classes and a range of one and two-week courses for people of all ages, abilities and dietary preferences. The Avenue prides itself on being called "The most fun Cookery School in London"! Book now for post-lockdown culinary inspiration.

