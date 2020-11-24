Who knew that pizza could cause such a stir?

Nigella Lawson sparked controversy among her foodie followers over the weekend, when she shared a photo of a delicious looking slice of pizza topped with an egg.

Revealing that she loves to tuck into leftover pizza for breakfast as much as the next person, the famous chef wrote: "Now this is what I call a breakfast: leftover pizza from my Friday night @asap.pizza order, reheated and topped with a poached egg and a splodge of chilli crisp."

It wasn't long before her followers rushed to the comment section to comment on the snap, with many telling Nigella that they weren't fans of her gooey creation.

"Egg? Don't call it a pizza," wrote one.

"Oh no Nigella!" exclaimed another, with a third saying: "That's terrible, but I must admit, very creative."

However, the majority of social media users were in love with the photo – much like us.

"Nigella is hitting new heights and I'm here for it! After all, she is the queen," gushed one Instagram user.

"This looks so tasty," said a second, with a third noting: "Breakfast of champions. The only thing better than pizza is leftover pizza and the only thing better than egg is egg with chilli."

We loved Nigella's leftover pizza recipe!

As per her post, Nigella, like many Londoners, is clearly a fan of ASAP Pizza, which is currently operating out of Lyle's restaurant in Shoreditch.

When she's not eating pizza for breakfast, the famous mum can most likely be found tucking into a tasty bowl of granola, revealing on her website that the meal is one of her go-tos.

The mum-of-two says on busy mornings she suggests "a big jar of Andy’s Fairfield Granola or make a batch of Breakfast Bars at the weekend and then you will have a perfect breakfast on the go".

