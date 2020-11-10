Rochelle Humes shared a video of herself in the kitchen cooking up a tasty vegetable stew on Tuesday, revealing that her seven-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai was on hand to help – and the little girl's culinary skills will leave you seriously impressed!

In the short clip, the mother-of-three revealed that she had a scrumptious-looking vegetable broth sizzling on the stove, and as she panned the camera, her eldest child could be seen getting stuck in on the other side of the kitchen, where she was making dumplings.

"Veggie stew for dinner, Lai Lai on the dumplings," wrote the This Morning star across the footage.

Alaia-Mai was on dumpling duty

Wearing a bright yellow top, Alaia-Mai was all smiles as she shaped the dough into little dumplings, ready to go in the oven.

It's not the first time this month that Rochelle's food choices have left our tummy rumbling.

Last week, the famous mum tucked into a delicious-looking salad in a brown cardboard bowl while she ran errands, writing on Instagram: "On the go…"

Made up of green salad leaves, peppers, onions, tomatoes, sweetcorn and cauliflower, the dish can no doubt be rustled up in minutes in the kitchen, and certainly won't break the bank either – perfect for lockdown lunches!

Rochelle gave us some serious lunch inspo!

Rochelle isn’t afraid to indulge her sweet tooth from time to time either, even treating her daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina, three, to a fabulous, Halloween-themed afternoon tea last month.

Rochelle shared photos of their day out, and it's easy to see where Alaia-Mai gets her love of food from!

Taking place on a pink Peppa Pig-themed bus, each booth was kitted out with a tray full of tasty foods.

Rochelle and her children could choose from finger sandwiches, chocolate cupcakes topped with white chocolate spiderwebs and pumpkin-themed macarons, as well as Peppa Pig biscuits, of course.

