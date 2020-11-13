Did Nigella Lawson invent the BEST pudding ever? Her fans think so Time to make your own 'Cap Pav'…

Another day, another incredibly naughty pudding to make from Nigella Lawson – and clearly, we HAVE to make it.

The celebrity cook shared the recipe for her amazing creation on her Instagram page: Cappuccino Pavlova which she has shortened to 'Cap Pav'. It's going to be iconic.

Nigella posted: "Midweek treat: #RecipeOfTheDay is my Cappuccino Pavlova or Cap Pav as it’s known in my house. The sweetness of the meringue with the bitterness of the coffee is quite something!"

You had us at Capucciono, Nigella.

The accompanying photo looks totally dreamy: crisp meringue dusted with chocolate and inside a gooey layer of coffee-flavoured loveliness.

On her Bio page, which features the full recipe, Nigella says: "I am inordinately proud of this, and am not ashamed to say so. I have long been a pava-holic but this is my first venture into a fruit-free (though far from fruitless) version."

She recommends bakers use an instant espresso powder rather than instant coffee granules for more 'oomph'.

Nigella's followers were equally blown away by the dessert, with one writing: "This is one of the best desserts ever!" and another posting, "Cap Pav - haha love it! Great name, gorgeous cake."

Fellow celebrity chef Sabrina Ghayour also commented, telling Nigella: "I could inhale that whole right now." We think we could too…

