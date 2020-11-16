Nigella Lawson's daily diet: what the glamorous cook eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The TV cook eats the food she loves

Nigella Lawson is back on our screens with her show Cook, Eat, Repeat, showing us how to make simple-yet-delicious recipes.

We're sure if we lived with Nigella we'd be the size of a house – just how could you resist all those mouth-watering meals and indulgent puddings?

This got us wondering what Nigella eats at home… does the star cook follow a healthy diet and what's on the menu on a typical day? Read on to find out…

What does Nigella Lawson eat for breakfast?

Rather helpfully, Nigella has told her fans exactly what she eats for breakfast on her website. The mum-of-two says on busy days she suggests: "…a big jar of Andy’s Fairfield Granola or make a batch of Breakfast Bars at the weekend and then you will have a perfect breakfast on the go."

Weekends are different though. "For me, the weekend cries out for American Breakfast Pancakes – and if you want to make your life even easier, try my Home Made Instant Pancake Mix – or French toast (either Orange French Toast or Doughnut French Toast, you choose)."

The cook is also a fan of eggs, in particular her Corsican Omelette or Mexican Scrambled Eggs.

Nigella recently shared another nutritious breakfast recipe of hers on her Instagram: "Real feast of a breakfast today (well, I have been up since 5am!)," posted Nigella. "Leftover lentils cooked with red peppers reheated with some spinach thrown into the pan and topped with a poached egg and my fermented hot sauce."

What does Nigella Lawson eat for lunch?

Nigella's lunch choices are varied and sound utterly delicious. Previously speaking on Women's Hour, the celebrity cook revealed: "I love kale and I’m an avocado obsessive," so we imagine these vegetables feature heavily in her lunches.

Nigella includes vitamin-rich kale and avocado in her diet

In 2015, Nigella shared some of her favourite dishes with The Guardian. She said: "The food I’m cooking now is simply the food I want to eat. It doesn’t have a theme, but then life doesn’t have a theme."

Among her top picks were a warm salad of spiced roast cauliflower, chickpeas, parsley and pomegranates; a salmon, avocado, watercress and pumpkin salad; and pasta snails with garlic butter.

What does Nigella Lawson eat for dinner?

In a past interview with Good Housekeeping, Nigella revealed two of her favourite suppers. "I love traditional food, and I'm never going to complain about having a pie! Roast chicken is my favourite food," she said.

And in an Interview with Media Shotz, she shared another dish which has been a firm favourite in 2020: noodles with lamb shank and aromatic broth. "This dish is something I’ve been making for a while, but it became very important to me in lockdown," revealed Nigella. "It is so soothing and yet a real feast at the same time."

You really can't beat a cheese board

Rather surprisingly, Nigella is a huge fan of one simple supper. "The best meal in the world is bread and cheese," she explained in an interview on Australian Today. While on a past Twitter post she listed lasagne and a fish finger sandwich amongst her top seven dishes.

As for dessert – and Nigella is the dessert queen – pavlovas are huge in her house! The star recently shared the recipe for her Cappuccino Pavlova with fans – and it looked divine.

Nigella wrote: "Midweek treat: #RecipeOfTheDay is my Cappuccino Pavlova or Cap Pav as it’s known in my house. The sweetness of the meringue with the bitterness of the coffee is quite something!"

