You can now send a personalised cocktail through the post - here's how

Anna Johnstone
Raise a toast this festive season by sending a friend a Christmas margarita through the post, thanks to Cointreau and World of Zing
Christmas and New Year parties just aren't the same this year, are they? However, you've gotta hand it to us; everyone has upped their game for virtual celebrations, proving that literally nothing can stop us from wearing sequins and drinking cocktails. Anyway, we've found a solution for all the times you've said to a friend 'I must get you a drink when we next meet up'...
The nifty boxes slip straight into you letterbox!
World of Zing has partnered up with Cointreau to create an extra-festive Christmas Margarita, which is a blend of Cointreau, tequila, lime, cinnamon tincture, rosemary tincture and Angostura Bitters (erm, yum)... and the best bit? You can gift it to a friend via good'ol Royal Mail, as the single-serve pouches fit in a letterbox gift box, which you can personalise with a bespoke Christmas card that can slide straight into their door.
Simply pour over ice and serve - yum!
So if your annual Boxing Day party has been cancelled, or you can't see the person you usually toast the start of the New Year with - here's how to still share a 'cheers', no matter what the distance. It goes without saying that we all need to raise a glass of something to congratulate ourselves for getting through this year!
