You can now send a personalised cocktail through the post - here's how This beats *any* other Christmas card...

Christmas and New Year parties just aren't the same this year, are they? However, you've gotta hand it to us; everyone has upped their game for virtual celebrations, proving that literally nothing can stop us from wearing sequins and drinking cocktails. Anyway, we've found a solution for all the times you've said to a friend 'I must get you a drink when we next meet up'...

The nifty boxes slip straight into you letterbox!

World of Zing has partnered up with Cointreau to create an extra-festive Christmas Margarita, which is a blend of Cointreau, tequila, lime, cinnamon tincture, rosemary tincture and Angostura Bitters (erm, yum)... and the best bit? You can gift it to a friend via good'ol Royal Mail, as the single-serve pouches fit in a letterbox gift box, which you can personalise with a bespoke Christmas card that can slide straight into their door.

Simply pour over ice and serve - yum!

So if your annual Boxing Day party has been cancelled, or you can't see the person you usually toast the start of the New Year with - here's how to still share a 'cheers', no matter what the distance. It goes without saying that we all need to raise a glass of something to congratulate ourselves for getting through this year!

