5 fabulous cocktails to make at home this winter Get Zoom ready with these seasonal cocktails

With a second lockdown upon us, Zoom chats with friends are back in full force - and what do girly catch-ups require? A glam cocktail, that's what!

Our high heels and sparkly dresses may be in hibernation, but we can still enjoy a fabulous drink with friends, albeit virtually.

We've got 5 wonderful winter recipes for you to whip up at home – from a naughty chocolate cocktail to a vibrant coconut margarita. Enjoy!

Hot Hot Chocolate

35ml Clementine Spiced Diablesse Rum

Your favourite hot chocolate

10ml Ancho Reyes Liqueur

Pinch of sea salt

Add whipped cream, toasted marshmallows & chilli flakes

Elevenses

1 bar spoon of Slingsby Marmalade Preserve

15ml pink grapefruit juice

25ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin

Prosecco top

5ml blackcurrant liqueur

In a flute glass, layer the top 4 ingredients in order aside from blackcurrant liqueur. Garnish with orange zest and a blackcurrant liqueur drizzle.

Disaronno Velvet White Espresso Martini

50ml Disaronno Velvet

25ml Tia Maria

25ml Vodka

Garnish: Coffee beans

Method: Shake and strain ingredients over ice

Cazcabel Coconut Margarita

50ml Cazcabel Coconut

20ml Cointreau/Triple Sec

25ml Lime Juice

5ml Agave Syrup

A Pinch of Salt

Garnish: Salt Rim and a Lime Wheel

Shake all of the ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe glass.

Lavender Chills

1.5 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

1.5 oz Cold Brew

0.5 oz Lavender Syrup

2 oz Tonic Water

Pour The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, Cold Brew and Lavender syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a Highball glass. Top with Tonic Water.

To make the Lavender 'Tea' Syrup:

Measure 1:1 sugar to water. Bring to the boil, turn off, add lavender and let sit for 10 minutes to infuse lavender. Serve when cooled.