5 fabulous cocktails to make at home this winter

Get Zoom ready with these seasonal cocktails

Sophie Hamilton

With a second lockdown upon us, Zoom chats with friends are back in full force - and what do girly catch-ups require? A glam cocktail, that's what!

Our high heels and sparkly dresses may be in hibernation, but we can still enjoy a fabulous drink with friends, albeit virtually.

We've got 5 wonderful winter recipes for you to whip up at home – from a naughty chocolate cocktail to a vibrant coconut margarita. Enjoy!

Hot Hot Chocolate

 

  • 35ml Clementine Spiced Diablesse Rum
  • Your favourite hot chocolate
  • 10ml Ancho Reyes Liqueur
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Add whipped cream, toasted marshmallows & chilli flakes

Diablesse-Hot-Hot-Chocolate

Elevenses

 

  • 1 bar spoon of Slingsby Marmalade Preserve
  • 15ml pink grapefruit juice
  • 25ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin
  • Prosecco top
  • 5ml blackcurrant liqueur

In a flute glass, layer the top 4 ingredients in order aside from blackcurrant liqueur. Garnish with orange zest and a blackcurrant liqueur drizzle.

Elevenses

Disaronno Velvet White Espresso Martini

 

  • 50ml Disaronno Velvet
  • 25ml Tia Maria
  • 25ml Vodka

Garnish: Coffee beans

Method: Shake and strain ingredients over ice

Disaronno-Velvet-White-Espresso-Martini

 

Cazcabel Coconut Margarita

 

  • 50ml Cazcabel Coconut
  • 20ml Cointreau/Triple Sec
  • 25ml Lime Juice
  • 5ml Agave Syrup
  • A Pinch of Salt

Garnish: Salt Rim and a Lime Wheel

Shake all of the ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe glass.

Coconut-marg

 

Lavender Chills

 

  • 1.5 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
  • 1.5 oz Cold Brew
  • 0.5 oz Lavender Syrup
  • 2 oz Tonic Water

Pour The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, Cold Brew and Lavender syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a Highball glass. Top with Tonic Water.

To make the Lavender 'Tea' Syrup:

Measure 1:1 sugar to water. Bring to the boil, turn off, add lavender and let sit for 10 minutes to infuse lavender. Serve when cooled.

lavender

