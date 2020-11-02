Sophie Hamilton
Perk up your winter lockdown with one of these 5 delicious cocktail recipes – featuring gin, vodka and more tasty concoctions
With a second lockdown upon us, Zoom chats with friends are back in full force - and what do girly catch-ups require? A glam cocktail, that's what!
Our high heels and sparkly dresses may be in hibernation, but we can still enjoy a fabulous drink with friends, albeit virtually.
We've got 5 wonderful winter recipes for you to whip up at home – from a naughty chocolate cocktail to a vibrant coconut margarita. Enjoy!
Hot Hot Chocolate
- 35ml Clementine Spiced Diablesse Rum
- Your favourite hot chocolate
- 10ml Ancho Reyes Liqueur
- Pinch of sea salt
- Add whipped cream, toasted marshmallows & chilli flakes
Elevenses
- 1 bar spoon of Slingsby Marmalade Preserve
- 15ml pink grapefruit juice
- 25ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin
- Prosecco top
- 5ml blackcurrant liqueur
In a flute glass, layer the top 4 ingredients in order aside from blackcurrant liqueur. Garnish with orange zest and a blackcurrant liqueur drizzle.
Disaronno Velvet White Espresso Martini
- 50ml Disaronno Velvet
- 25ml Tia Maria
- 25ml Vodka
Garnish: Coffee beans
Method: Shake and strain ingredients over ice
Cazcabel Coconut Margarita
- 50ml Cazcabel Coconut
- 20ml Cointreau/Triple Sec
- 25ml Lime Juice
- 5ml Agave Syrup
- A Pinch of Salt
Garnish: Salt Rim and a Lime Wheel
Shake all of the ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe glass.
Lavender Chills
- 1.5 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
- 1.5 oz Cold Brew
- 0.5 oz Lavender Syrup
- 2 oz Tonic Water
Pour The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, Cold Brew and Lavender syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a Highball glass. Top with Tonic Water.
To make the Lavender 'Tea' Syrup:
Measure 1:1 sugar to water. Bring to the boil, turn off, add lavender and let sit for 10 minutes to infuse lavender. Serve when cooled.