The Queen's Christmas gingerbread house belongs in a patisserie shop window

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nobody does Christmas quite like the royal family – just take a look at their immaculate gingerbread house! The Queen's official Twitter page released the royal recipe for the traditional Christmas food.

"In the run up to Christmas, the chefs in the royal kitchens have shared their recipe for making the perfect Gingerbread House," the post read. It was accompanied by a video that showed the intricate decoration and construction of the sweet treat.

READ: Royals' favourite Christmas tipples: The Queen, Prince William and more

First, the royal chefs covered the base with royal icing before adding the two ends of the house, which featured candied sweet windows. They then rested the two roofs together to create a triangular-shaped design, covering the gap with piped icing that looked like snow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The sweet way Prince William says goodbye to the Queen revealed

And had the Queen and Co been able to celebrate Christmas together, we reckon the traditional festive bake would be a big hit with Her Majesty's great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

Fans were very impressed with the finished result and took to the comments section to compare the pretty design to their own culinary skills.

RELATED: The royal family's Christmas menu: breakfast, lunch, dinner AND afternoon tea

🎄🏠 In the run up to Christmas, the chefs in the Royal kitchens have shared their recipe for making the perfect Gingerbread House.



If you decide to make the house yourself, we’d love to see what you’ve made. Please share your creations using #RoyalGingerbread. pic.twitter.com/pigE0tYAQd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 22, 2020

"Step 1, be the Picasso of Piping icing," one joked, and another added: "Once I start icing, it all goes to pot!" A third remarked, "Wow, just wow! Beautifully done, very fancy, wouldn’t want to eat it lol."

Why not try it for yourself? Piping bags at the ready!

The royal family's gingerbread house recipe:

Gingerbread dough

Ingredients

1000g - Plain Strong Flour

14g - Bicarbonate of Soda

28g - Ground Ginger

14g - Ground Cinnamon

355g - Butter, unsalted

500g - Light Brown Sugar

140g - Egg

175g - Golden Syrup

Method

1. Mix flour, bicarbonate and spices together

2. Add cold diced butter and continue mixing until the crumb stage is reached

3. Add sugar and briefly combine

4. Then add eggs and syrup and mix until dough is formed

5. Divide into two blocks, knead together by hand and flatten

6. Wrap and chill for a few hours before rolling to approx. 5mm thickness for the house parts and approx. 3mm for smaller decorative parts

7. Cut gingerbread house shapes using the template

8. Place on baking trays and chill again before baking

9. For windows, crush boiled sweets into the spaces you have cut

Baking

Fan oven 165C

18+ min for house pieces

12+ min for smaller pieces

Royal Icing

Ingredients

1500g - Icing Sugar

200g - Egg White

50g - Lemon Juice

Method

1. Sieve the icing sugar and combine with egg white and lemon juice by hand first before placing into the mixer

2. Paddle together on a low speed for about two minutes, then scrape sides and paddle well

3. Continue mixing on a low speed for approximately another five minutes, until a creamy hard peak consistency is reached

4. For piping and decoration works, loosen the icing with some water

5. To assemble the gingerbread house use hard peak icing

You'll need a piping bag:

Silicone piping bags and nozzle, £5.18, Amazon

MORE: The Queen's boozy Christmas pudding recipe revealed by royal chefs

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.