Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves makes epic ice-cream cake for daughter's 11th birthday

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have made sure their daughter Vida celebrated her 11th birthday in style with the dreamiest birthday cake - and it looks too good to eat!

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 38-year-old model unveiled the most incredible creation made up of ice-cream in a cute post. In the caption, the doting mum explained: "My daughter wanted a Dulce de Leche ice cream cake and macaroons for her birthday!!! I had to get creative again!!!

"Wait till the end to see the finished product! Two more birthday cakes to do in January - MaMac and mine! It's going to be a busy month in the kitchen!"

Showing a clip of how she made the ice-cream base, Camila also shared a photo of the colourful end product. The cake, which had large candles of the number 11, was covered in rainbow coloured hundreds and thousands and was surrounded by delicious-looking macaroons.

The masterpiece was met with much praise, with one follower writing: "I was scared for a minute there… but looks incredible, great job." Another remarked: "You need to do a tutorial!" A third post read: "So so professional!"

Matthew and Camila with their children in 2019

Camila and her Hollywood star husband Matthew are loving parents to two other children, Levi, 12, and eight-year-old Livingston. The couple, who married in 2012, rang in the New Year in his native Texas with their children as well as the actor's mother Kay.

Supermodel Camila posted various snaps from the celebrations, including a heartwarming picture of the lovebirds. "No one I'd rather be doing with..." she gushed.

The model often shows off her cake creations on social media

Meanwhile, in Facebook Watch's Peace Out 2020 special in December, Matthew opened up about lockdown life with his family. "What a year we have just lived through, one like no other," he said. "One of my themes, theories and approaches with getting through hard times is when faced with the inevitable, get relative."

"I know in our family, we got my 88-year-old mother, who moved in with us and has been with us for seven months now," he added. "Her being around her grandkids, her three grandkids, every single day for the last seven months is going to be something that she will never forget. Something that they'll never forget, something that has really enriched their relationship."

