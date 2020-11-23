Zoe Ball is certainly celebrating her 50th birthday in style - despite England's lockdown! The It Takes Two presenter was treated to the most incredible birthday cake by her loved ones as they marked her milestone a day early with a Zoom party.

"Popped early. My beloveds have spoilt me HUGE AMOUNTS. Ain't no party like grandma's tea party #blessed #bonanza #ballsup #bigbird #49plusdoOne [sic]," she wrote on Sunday alongside a series of images.

The cake, made by The Bearded Foodies Kitchen, looked too good to eat thanks to its vanilla buttercream and vanilla sponge filling. As well as being topped with purple and red flowers, the delicious treat was decorated with pink and white piped icing, while covered in drippings of white chocolate.

It was then styled further with tiny blush coloured meringues and honeycomb, with a "Hot at 50" topper, from Etched Studio, placed neatly on the top.

The TV star was treated to this stunning cake

Friends of the star rushed to wish Zoe a happy birthday, with Davina McCall writing: "Hey you x lovely lady. Happy birthday. When this is all over and clubs are open let’s go for a good ol knees up!?" [sic] Claudia Winkleman added: "HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY." Anita Rani remarked: "Happy birthday amazing woman xxxx."

Judging by the snaps, the presenter was joined by her boyfriend Michael Reed and virtually with her dad Johnny Ball as well as various friends and family.

Over the past month, Zoe has been keeping Strictly fans updated on all the backstage gossip on Strictly: It Takes Two. But just recently, the star instead chose to share two sweet notes from her children, 19-year-old son Woody and her ten-year-old daughter Nelly.

The sweet notes from Zoe's kids

Nelly's sweet, multi-coloured note read: "To mum, I love you so much. You are one of my favourite people. You do so much for me and you're amazing. You're incredible. You're sensational and I absolutely love you. Thanks for not getting mad at me when I stained the [illegible]." Woody used a series of Post-it notes to spell out his message, which said: "You are a hero mum."

Upon seeing the messages, Zoe wrote: "The joy of seeing these messages from my beautiful kids this am. Heart kaboom. #blessed #bestbears #sunshine #gratitudes it’s been a pretty emotional week for everyone. Hope you’re staying safe out there. The sunshine is helping. Have a restful weekend."

