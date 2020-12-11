Ben Shephard's decadent double-chocolate birthday cake is a work of art The Good Morning Britain host celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday

Ben Shephard was surprised with a delicious-looking birthday cake on Good Morning Britain on Friday as he celebrated his 46th birthday.

The TV star was treated to a decadent, double-chocolate cake from Lola's Bakery by his co-host Charlotte Hawkins – and it almost looks too good to eat… almost!

Sharing some clips on his Instagram Story, Ben proudly showed off the chocolate and white chocolate party cake as he joked he would be dining on it for weeks!

WATCH: Ben Shephard shows off his mouth-watering chocolate birthday cake

He said: "Charlotte you organised an amazing birthday cake for me, which unfortunately we couldn't talk about on air because it's been a very busy morning."

He added: "My boys are going to be beside themselves when they see how much cake they're going to have to eat."

Reassuring fans that he would divide the cake in a "covid-safe" way, he added: "I think what we're going to try and do is split this up in a covid safe way and we'll be able to share this with some people but in a very safe way. Thank you, Charlotte."

Ben's delicious-looing birthday cake costs £120

Ben's "12inch Party Square" chocolate layer cake was topped with a classic selection of chocolate and vanilla tiny cupcakes and decorated with milk and white chocolate curls. It also read: "Happy Birthday Ben" across the middle. Not bad for £120.

No doubt Ben will be celebrating his special day at his home in Richmond, London, with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam.

As expected, the family have been spending more time than ever at home since the coronavirus pandemic began. Ben has been sharing glimpses inside their stunning abode on social media, including the never-ending garden and the gorgeous open plan living and dining area where they have already put up their Christmas tree.

