What do royal ladies snack on? Duchess Kate, Sophie Wessex and Co's favourite bites Discover the regal set's snacking secrets…

It's pretty hard getting through the day without the odd snack to keep you going, and the ongoing challenge is finding foods which are both tasty and healthy.

We know we should eat hummus and carrot sticks, but that biscuit tin is always calling! Do royals face the same daily battle as us, we wonder, even with their teams of live-in chefs?

Here we look at regal ladies favourite snacks…

What does Kate Middleton snack on?

The Duchess of Cambridge is known to eat pretty healthily between meals, favouring snacks like raw fruit and vegetable such as goji berries – small red fruits packed with antioxidants.

The wife of Prince William isn't a complete food saint however and has been spotted tucking into popcorn in the past.

The Duchess likes popcorn like us regular folk

During the royal tour of Canada and the USA in 2014, the couple attended a basketball game in New York where the pair were seen enjoying a bucket of popcorn together.

What does the Queen snack on?

We're loving the sound of Her Majesty's choice snack… Jam Pennies.

Her former chef, Darren McGrady, has previously revealed: "One of her favourites are Jam Pennies, they're just bread and jam." The miniature sandwiches are small, round disks of white bread with a layer of strawberry jam in the middle.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed the Queen's choice snack

The Queen also has a favourite biscuit. "When I was there… Chocolate Bath Olivers," Darren told HELLO! that Chocolate Olivers are made by exclusive brand Huntley & Palmer and tin will set you back £7.99.

What does Meghan Markle snack on?

The Duchess of Sussex is much like her sister-in-law Duchess Kate when it comes to snacking – healthy eating with the odd treat.

In the royal biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal: "For snacks in between meals, she opted for apple slices and peanut butter."

Duchess Meghan is partial to apple and peanut butter

Meghan also makes banana bread! The mother-of-one surprised her hosts at a farm during her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia by presenting them with homemade chocolate chip and ginger banana bread.

What does the Countess of Wessex snack on?

Like her fellow royal ladies, Prince Edward's wife Sophie also follows a healthy diet. She's an avid cook, enjoying whipping up wholesome meals for her family.

We did once spot the royal toasting marshmallows with her son, James Viscount Severn, back in 2019 so we imagine the sweet treat is a favourite in the Wessex household.

Sophie was spotted enjoying a toasted marshmallow!

What does Princess Beatrice snack on?

Nutritionist Gabriela Peacock is thought to have helped Beatrice prepare for her wedding last year and she shared her approach to snacking which the Princess is likely to follow. Gabriela says that snacks are "a great way to stabilise blood sugar levels to avoid energy slumps".

Princess Beatrice is said to be super healthy with snacks

She recommends avoiding sugary products and opting for high protein snacks such as a cube of cheese with fruit, yoghurt, a small palm of nuts/seeds, a protein powder shake, nut butter and apple slices or hummus and crudités. Sounds very healthy indeed!

What does Duchess Camilla snack on?

The wife of Prince Charles likes to snack on something quite unusual... raw peas!

Camilla loves to snack on peas from the garden at her home

On a school visit to Slough, England, Camilla told students: "I tell you what I really like – eating peas straight from the garden. If you take them straight from the pod they are delicious and really sweet. I take all my grandchildren down to the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas."