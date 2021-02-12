Stacey Solomon's Valentine's Day milkshake looks totally delish – see recipe Romance your beau with these pretty drinks

Stacey Solomon loves to celebrate special occasions and the Loose Women panellist is going all out for Valentine's Day this year. The former X Factor star shared her recipe for Valentine's milkshakes on her Instagram Stories and we have to say, they look seriously yummy.

"Unnecessary Valentine's day overkill starts tonight with Valentine's milkshakes," wrote Stacey on a photo of her prepping ingredients.

The mum-of-three listed the ingredients for her special milkshakes, which include: pack of strawberries, two bananas, milk and ice cream.

The star did make us laugh when she said: "Tried to scoop the ice cream all sexy to Marvin Gaye and I just dropped it." Haha, that's the kind of thing we'd do!

Stacey shows how to make her milkshake

The finished product looked absolutely spectacular, served in fancy milkshake glasses, topped with cream and pretty heart-shaped sprinkles on top. And is that a stick of red liquorice or a straw sticking out of the glass?

We're also loving Stacey's presentation with a beautiful rose and strawberries casually scattered around the glasses.

The impressive final product

The fiancée of Joe Swash then shared a snap of her youngest son Rex drinking one of her Valentine's milkshakes, posting: "Someone's enjoying their milkshake," and then, "Can't wait for the sugar rush."

Little Rex enjoys his drink

We're sure Stacey's older boys, Leighton and Zachary, plus her hubby-to-be Joe will also love her romantic drinks too.

Who's trying these fun milkshakes for Valentine's then? We are!