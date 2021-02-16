You don't need to be a professional chef like Jamie Oliver to enjoy a delicious dinner this Shrove Tuesday thanks to his easy one-cup pancake hack.

MORE: 10 delicious Pancake Day recipes you need to try on Shrove Tuesday

The Keep Cooking Family Favourites star, 45, shared a simple recipe to create pancakes four different ways – so there's something to suit everyone.

"One-cup pancakes....FOUR WAYS! You don't even need scales for these pancakes guys, all you need is a mug. You can make....Thick & fluffy pancakes, Wicked waffles, Pancake sandwiches, Classic crepes. Which will you be making today?? #PancakeDay," Jamie captioned a video on Instagram.

He walked fans through what he called the "super simple" process, adding: "Your weighing apparatus is a regular tea or coffee mug." Good start, we're with you, Jamie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy used dad's secret pancake recipe

The TV star then added one heaped mug of self-raising flour, one mug of whole milk, one egg and a pinch of salt into a mixing bowl and whisked it together until the batter was smooth – then it's up to you what you do with it!

READ: 4 delicious Pancake Day recipes with a twist

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's messy meatball buns are the perfect easy lunch recipe

"Before this becomes pancake batter, you can absolutely use it for waffles. It couldn't be simpler, just put a little bit into a preheated waffle iron and down it goes," he said. Once it was golden, Jamie added a bit of butter and reheated it for another 20 seconds for a beautiful shiny finish.

While the waffle was cooking, he put a pan over medium-high heat and swiped a bit of butter across the bottom before spooning the mixture into small round shapes.

"As soon as the self-raising flour hits the heat of the pan it activates the raising agent and it will literally double in size," he said. After bubbles formed, the celebrity chef flipped them over and added a drizzle of maple syrup to the pan to make them caramelise.

Turning to a sandwich maker, Jamie added mushrooms, ham and cheese and poured the pancake batter over the top. He explained: "It will kind of cook in all the cracks and crannies and make you the most beautiful savoury fritter, sandwich."

With the remaining batter, Jamie added more milk to thin it out and poured some into a pan, swirling it around to create a crepe, flipping it once to cook on each side.

The crepes were then served with lemon and sugar, while the fluffy pancakes and waffles were served with berries and yoghurt and the fritter only required some tomato ketchup, according to Jamie. We may just have to try them all...

PHOTOS: Celebrity chef juniors! 7 talented kids following in their famous parents' footsteps