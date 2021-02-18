Nigella Lawson's decadent fruity dessert is the new banana bread The TV cook has excelled herself this time

We can always rely on Nigella Lawson to come up with a mouthwatering pudding – and this dessert is our latest must-try.

The Nigella: At My Table star shared the recipe for her Banoffee Cheesecake (we know, amazing) on her Instagram page, and her fans are just as excited by the concept as we are. To recap, that's banoffee pie AND cheesecake combined.

Nigella posted a snap of the delicious-looking pud and wrote: "Calling all those with ripe bananas! No, not the Lockdown1 workhouse, banana bread: #RecipeOfTheDay is the happy frivolity of a Banoffee Cheesecake!"

Yes to this Nigella.

Anyone dying to give this dessert a whirl can find the full recipe on the cook's website, where she writes: "I love the way a handful of mournfully overripe, positively unprepossessing bananas give rise to this vulgarly triumphant cha-cha-cha of a cheesecake. Well, it is a cheesecake, but the texture is not the usual smooth cream; rather, it is aerated and moussy and as light as its perfume is, contrariwise, compellingly heady."

Nigella also gives home bakers a helpful tip, advising one only uses cream cheese at room temperature to achieve the right consistency in the cheesecake.

There were plenty of compliments for the recipe from the star's Instagram followers, with one saying: "Nigella knows the way to a girls heart!!!" and another posting, "Looks absolutely amazing."

A third fan was grateful, telling Nigella: "Yummm!!! Something different to use up all those bananas!!! Thank you." Another added: "This looks like a plate of sunshine."

