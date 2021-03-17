We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Searching for something extra special this Easter? Whether you're shopping for the ultimate chocolate egg or a one-of-a-kind gift to send to loved ones, we've found the most luxurious Easter eggs out there. From glistening golden shells to handpainted chocolate, pastel sugar flowers to interiors lined with sweet treats, we've found the dreamiest designs from Harrods, Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, Godiva and more.

Hand-Painted Chick Easter Egg, £95, Fortnum & Mason

The definition of Insta-worthy, this hand-painted egg has been crafted exclusively for Fortnum's by master chocolatiers in Wales.

Golden Egg, £50, Godiva

Does it get more luxurious than a golden egg? Godiva's limited edition Easter egg is the ultimate treat. Beneath the shimmering gold exterior, you'll discover an abundance of jewel-like chocolate POPs in milk, dark and white.

Venchi 1878 White Chocolate Gourmet Egg, £58, Harrods

Venchi 1878 has expertly paired sweet white chocolate with salted mixed nuts, and the result is epic! Crack open this gourmet egg and find a rich interior lined with nuts.

Three Beautiful Decorated Easter Eggs, £50, Fortnum & Mason

Made using antique moulds, this trio of Easter eggs is intricately decorated with pastel sugar flowers.

Almond Sea Salt Caramel Truffles Large Egg, £29.99, Selfridges

Hand-painted by artists in Kashmir, Booja-Booja's exquisite egg combines almond and sea salt chocolate truffles in a trinket-style shell.

Dark Chocolate Ostrich Easter Egg, £80, Hotel Chocolat

Ostriches lay the largest eggs of any living bird, and Hotel Chocolat has measured a real one to create the heftiest shell. Sculpted from divinely rich 70% dark chocolate, as well as almonds and hazelnuts, this Easter treat arrives with a tray of 20 chocolates.

Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, £55, Claridge's

Celebrate the season with Claridge's limited-edition 2021 Easter egg. Wrapped in the hotel's signature black-and-white chevron foil and tied with a black satin bow, break open the Valrhona milk chocolate shell and enjoy a selection of salted caramel gull's eggs.

