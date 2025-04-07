6 sustainable perfumes that also smell amazing

You’ve got your recycling routine down to a fine art and always reach for organic produce, but have you ever considered the impact your fragrance might be having on the planet?

According to trend forecasters, 2025 will be the year we start thinking more critically about where our fragrances come from and the impact they are having on our ecosystem. Here, we round up our favourite luxury brands that are putting the planet first.

For Guerlain, a commitment to sustainability is nothing new. This year, the renowned fragrance house announced its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and sourcing ingredients ethically. Rosa Rossa, is formulated with up to 95% naturally derived ingredients and alcohol from responsibly farmed beetroot. Eco-conscious efforts also extend to packaging, with a focus on refillable bottles and recycled materials without compromising on chic silhouettes. From £92 at Guerlain Australian brand Aesop, also known for its minimalist skincare, incorporates the same philosophy in its fragrances by sourcing ingredients that are natural, responsibly harvested and cruelty-free. Its distinctive glass amber bottles are equally considered and are designed to be refilled, reducing single-use plastic waste. Aumer, the 12th scent in the brand’s collection, blends the feminine associations of flowers with a fresh green twist. £145 at Space NK

Le Labo, a slow perfumer by design, has revolutionised the fragrance industry with its commitment to individuality. Its aim is to create "soulful fragrances", made fresh to order, ensuring that waste is kept to a minimum and every bottle is created with purpose. Eucalyptus 20, its latest scent, is crafted with fresh eucalyptus and cedarwood for a grounding aroma that transports the wearer to the great outdoors. From £74 at C​ult Beauty Known for his bold designs, Dries Van Noten has brought that same level of creativity to his fragrance line. Although he has stepped down as head of the fashion house, his approach to scent continues his ethos, combining art, craftsmanship and sustainability. With an emphasis on high-quality ingredients and minimal waste, Vanille Camouflage blends galbanum and fig with creamy vanilla for an addictive scent. £275 at Selfridges