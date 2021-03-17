Kim Kardashian's daily diet: The reality TV star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed The TV star now follows a vegan diet

Kim Kardashian has been open about trying a number of different diets over the years, but she has finally settled on eating plant-based foods – and has even converted sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian to a vegan diet, too.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently credited her healthy eating habits for her famous figure. "Plant based does a body good," the mother-of-four captioned photos on Instagram, as she modelled a crop top.

So what does Kim eat at home with her four children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint? Take a look at what we know about the reality TV star's favourite meals...

What does Kim Kardashian eat for breakfast?

Just because she doesn't eat animal products, doesn't mean Kim can't enjoy a delicious morning fry-up! She swaps out regular eggs for vegan mung bean 'scrambled eggs' from the brand Just Egg.

Meanwhile, for her 39th birthday, her children treated her to a homemade breakfast which included a boiled egg, sausage, chopped strawberries and most impressively, pancakes shaped into the word 'MOM'.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's kids cooked her a homemade birthday breakfast

She may have plant-based alternatives of some of these foods now, but it's likely Kim still loves fruit, avocado on toast, pancakes (particularly blueberry oatmeal pancakes), green juices and other varied breakfast foods.

What does Kim Kardashian eat for lunch?

The 40-year-old previously told E! News that she tends to eat fish or chicken with vegetables at around 1pm – but now likely swaps her protein for a vegan alternative.

She also previously told fans she loves sweet potato hash topped with avocado, vegan tacos and salads.

"My trainer Mel always says that before and after you train, you should eat simple carbs, like sweet potatoes, and small amounts of fat and protein, like chicken. You should also have veggies with your meals, since you need them to help effectively break down and absorb your protein, fat, and carbs," she told Harper's Bazaar.

What does Kim Kardashian eat for dinner?

The doting mum enjoyed a "pizza party" with her kids

Ahead of the Met Gala in 2018, Kim followed the Sunfare Optimal Cleanse, which is comprised mainly of nutrient-filled shakes, as well as meals such as butternut squash with soup and salad, guacamole with vegetable chips and salmon salad.

Her trainer, bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara, also previously revealed that dinner is very similar to lunch, in that it features lots of veggies and healthy, unprocessed foods.

But that's not to say she doesn't love pizza – just look at her recent "pizza party" with her kids for proof.

What snacks does Kim Kardashian eat?

Kim eats lots of fresh fruit and vegetables, but also enjoys sweet treats occasionally

And while she follows a healthy diet most of the time, Kim still has a sweet tooth! Melissa removed sweet treats such as vanilla wafers and graham crackers from Kim's kitchen cupboard, according to E! Australia.

When she does indulge, the mother-of-four's go-to treats include Dulce de Leche Haagen-Dazs ice cream, M&M's and cookies. Back in 2010, she told E! News: "I love candy. I love cookies. I love a lot, and I just try to control myself!"

